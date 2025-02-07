Why Hesai Group (HSAI) Advanced on Thursday

We recently compiled a list of the Impressive Earnings, Fresh Deals Propel Prices of These 10 Firms. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) stands against the other stocks.

Wall Street’s main indices ended mixed on Thursday, with the Dow Jones the sole decliner, losing 0.28 percent.

In contrast, both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite registered gains, rising by 0.36 percent and 0.51 percent, respectively.

Amid the earnings season, 10 companies saw significant increases in their valuations, thanks to stronger-than-expected earnings reports. Additionally, several firms enjoyed rallies fueled by newly secured deals.

To come up with Thursday’s biggest advancers, we considered only the stocks with at least $2 billion in market capitalization and $5 million in daily trading volume.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI)

Shares of Hesai Group surged 21.02 percent on Thursday to end at $16.81 apiece as investors repositioned their portfolios amid optimistic business prospects, fueled by a series of clinched deals with international companies.

Last week alone, Hesai partnered with spatial AI software platform Outsight, and autonomous driving solutions Embotech AG, to deliver cutting-edge lidar technology and perception software for Embotech’s AVM technology deployed in BMW facilities and known internally at BMW as Automated Driving In-Plant (AFW).

Also last month, Hesai secured design wins for multiple Chery models, which are expected to enter mass production in the second half of 2025. Hesai said the new models will be equipped with the newest generation of Hesai’s ultra-compact high-performance ATX lidar.

Hesai Group is a China-based technology company specializing in the development of light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions.

