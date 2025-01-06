Here’s Why HealthEquity (HQY) Traded Lower in Q3

Wasatch Global Investors, an asset management company, released its “Wasatch Small Cap Growth Strategy” third-quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. Small-cap equities experienced volatility in the third quarter but ultimately achieved solid gains. In July, they rose sharply due to optimism about a potential soft landing for the U.S. economy and anticipated interest-rate cuts. In September, the Federal Reserve lowered its benchmark interest rate for the first time since 2020. This environment led investors to shift their focus from mega-cap technology stocks to small-cap equities. Against this backdrop, the strategy gained 9.45%, outperforming the benchmark Russell 2000® Growth Index, which was up 8.41%. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2024.

Wasatch Small Cap Growth Strategy highlighted stocks like HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY), in the third quarter 2024 investor letter. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) provides financial technology solutions for healthcare and spending decisions. The one-month return of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) was -3.50%, and its shares gained 35.51% of their value over the last 52 weeks. On January 3, 2025, HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) stock closed at $97.47 per share with a market capitalization of $8.447 billion.

Wasatch Small Cap Growth Strategy stated the following regarding HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) in its Q3 2024 investor letter:

"HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) was also among the largest detractors. The company is the largest U.S. non-bank custodian for health savings accounts (HSAs). Along with their primary business of offering HSAs, the company facilitates employer-sponsored lifestyle and commuter benefits. The stock traded lower during the quarter, likely because investors were expecting an environment of lower interest rates. Some investors think a lower interest-rate environment would reduce the company's income earned from some of the money held on deposit for customers. But we’ve taken a close look at how the company invests its cash and believe that HealthEquity’s income is less sensitive to small interest-rate declines than many investors expect. Further, our reasons for owning the company were never based on a specific interest-rate outlook. Instead, we think HealthEquity is poised for long-term growth as more employers offer HSAs to their employees."

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 23 hedge fund portfolios held HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) at the end of the third quarter which was 25 in the previous quarter. In the third quarter, HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) achieved double-digit year-over-year growth in nearly all key metrics.