Why Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) Soared At The Start Of The Trading Week

Wall Street’s main indices kicked off the trading week soaring on Tuesday amid a series of catalysts from President Donald Trump’s inauguration event that fueled investor sentiment.

The Dow rose by 1.24 percent, the S&P 500 rose 0.88 percent, while the Nasdaq Composite increased 0.64 percent.

On Tuesday, 10 companies—mostly under the space exploration, energy, and quantum computing sectors—registered the highest gains. In this article, let’s take a look at their impressive performance.

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) share prices increased by 23.10 percent on Tuesday to finish at $45.13 apiece following news that its Guardant Reveal test for colon cancer has been granted expanded Medicare coverage.

According to Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH), Palmetto GBA, a Medicare administrative contractor, has extended the coverage for the test, allowing for the monitoring of disease recurrence in patients with colorectal cancer (CRC), who have undergone curative intent therapy.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) said the development marked an expansion from the previous Medicare coverage, as its previous coverage was only limited to CRC testing in the early post-surgical setting.

With the new coverage, Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) can now offer more comprehensive monitoring for CRC patients throughout their treatment journey.

