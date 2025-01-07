Why Grab Holdings (NASDAQ:GRAB) Is the Best Penny Stock to Invest In According to Media?

We recently compiled a list of the 12 Best Penny Stocks to Invest in According to the Media. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) stands against other best penny stocks to buy according to the media.

Small-Cap Stocks Outlook for 2025

On December 24, Global Advisors’ managing partner, Tom Lee, shared his thoughts on the potential of small and mid-cap stocks in 2025. Lee pointed out that 2025 is going to be a good year for small and mid-cap stocks. Backed by interest rate cuts and the incoming administration, companies are going to be expansionary and feel confident about mergers, added Lee. Moreover, Lee has reiterated that small-cap stocks are trading at a discount with a medium P/E multiple of 10. In an interview with CNBC, Lee said:

“I think small caps could in the next couple of years outperform by more than 100%.”

New Street Advisors CEO Delano Saporu has similar thoughts and believes that small-cap stocks are well-positioned to outperform in 2025. The economy has shown resilience in 2024, especially the recovery in the last quarter has signaled a promising outlook for businesses. Donald Trump’s win has already driven significant gains in small-cap stocks amid the growing enthusiasm around the potential easing of regulations on businesses. Small-cap stocks are conventionally focused on the domestic market, with less exposure to international trade compared to large-cap counterparts. Therefore, Trump’s tariff policies will not have a major impact on small-cap stocks compared to large-cap stocks.

Heading into 2025, the US stock market will deliver a second consecutive year of impressive gains. The S&P 500 index surged more than 25% in 2024. Whereas, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 jumped up to 28%. The Russell 2000 index, which covers small-cap companies, soared more than 15% over the last year, while the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Index has risen by 18%.

Torsten Slok, economist at Apollo Global Management (APO), released his 2025 economic outlook for the U.S. According to Slok, the U.S. economy will deliver strong results with no signs of major slowing in 2025. Slok added that interest rates will likely stay ‘higher for longer’ despite the Fed’s current interest rate-cutting cycle. The US economy is expected to register GDP growth of 2.2% in 2025, signaling a modest growth, driven by less restrictive monetary policy, resilient consumer spending, and a steadying labor market.

