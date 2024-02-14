Why Gove’s planning shake-up will not fix the broken housing market

gove

Michael Gove and Rishi Sunak are walking a tightrope when it comes to housing.

Both are desperate to address the property crisis but must do so without spooking Tory voters who object to new developments in leafy constituencies.

The Prime Minister has described his plan to boost construction as putting “the right homes in the right places”, without threatening Britain’s countryside by building in “urban areas”.

Mr Gove has also vowed to take a “brownfield-first approach”, as he prioritises new developments on sites such as old car parks and former industrial estates.

Their plan aims to put “rocket boosters” under brownfield redevelopments in towns and cities that fail to hit 95pc of their housebuilding targets, meaning developers could find it easier to turn a former factory into housing.

A total of 20 major towns and cities have been singled out under the Government’s new scheme, including Bradford, Liverpool, London and Newcastle-upon-Tyne.

Ministers also want to slash red tape relating to what people can do with their homes, effectively making it easier to convert lofts or carry out extensions.

However, the scale of the challenge is enormous.

One must look no further than soaring house prices to comprehend the shortfall in UK housing supply.

In November, the average property sold for almost £285,000.

That was up from £176,000 just a decade ago, according to the Office for National Statistics, which reflects a jump of more than 60pc.

By comparison, average earnings increased by 43.5pc over the period, putting the cost of home ownership out of reach for many would-be buyers.

Higher interest rates may have pushed up mortgage costs but this has not scaled back prices enough to make a huge difference.

Instead, buyers are stretching out their loans over more prolonged periods to keep a lid on monthly payments, while also relying ever more on the Bank of Mum and Dad.

Even so, the share of 25 to 34-year-olds who own a home has fallen from 59pc to 45pc over the past decade, according to the English Housing Survey.

Therefore, the question now is whether or not the Government’s new proposals are enough to help turn Britain back into a nation of homeowners.

Ministers are hoping that the new policies will lead to an extra 11,500 homes being built in London, although nationwide estimates have yet to be shared.

Neil O’Brien, Conservative MP for Harborough in Leicestershire, says it makes sense to focus on boosting housing in cities.

“If you look at the ratio of population growth to housing, the places that are failing are urban areas, particularly London,” he says.

Builders have welcomed the brownfield boost but suspect it will not be enough to unleash the wave of construction needed to radically change young peoples’ prospects.

The Home Builders Federation said a renewed focus on housing under the new rules does not make up for previous policies that caused significant damage to construction volumes.

“Whilst welcoming moves to bring brownfield land through for development more quickly, this consultation announcement will do little to tackle our housing crisis,” the industry group said.

A major housebuilder adds: “While the announcement is welcome, it is quite late in the day. If you look at the wider planning system, it is quite broken.

“The announcement is helpful but it won’t solve the housing crisis.”

Melanie Leech, chief executive of the British Property Federation, also shares the view that converting derelict retail or office buildings is not a “silver bullet for housing delivery”.

“Only a small number of buildings are likely to be suitable for homes and it is paramount that there is effective ‘quality control’ in place to make sure that we do not end up with poor quality homes in our town centres,” she says.

The proposals are also politically contentious.

Clive Betts, Labour MP for Sheffield South East and chairman of the levelling up, housing and communities committee, is uncertain if it will lead to “an extra house being built”.

He says that because brownfield sites often require cleaning up before they can become homes, this will require more subsidies to make construction viable.

Betts also worries that “there are really poor examples of ex-office and industrial blocks being converted into housing with no property amenities”.

He says: “The worst examples are kids playing in car parks because that is all they have got to play in. It is not just an easy win, though sometimes developers treat it as such.”

The Labour Party claims it would reform planning rules to build 1.5m homes, which is greater than the Government’s pledge to deliver 1m over this parliament.

Theresa Villiers, Conservative MP for Chipping Barnet in Greater London, fears that instead of doing too little, the plans risk opening the floodgates to more development beyond city centres.

“The principle of focusing more intense development on inner city former industrial sites is a good one,” says the former cabinet minister.

“But my worry about today’s announcement is the longer-term risk that these changes might in future be used to hit the suburbs and increase pressure for urban-style dense development there.

“Ministers say this is not the plan but if they really mean that then they should explicitly exclude the outer suburbs from these changes.”

Sir Peter Bottomley, MP for Worthing West, on the south coast, is more confident about the scheme.

“It is clearly more sensible than Sir Keir Starmer’s apparent wish to overrule local communities in the countryside,” he says.

Sir Peter argues that the focus is rightly on town centre developments as it will improve prospects for first-time buyers.

But he also wants to build more homes for retirees, which could free up larger homes for younger families.

However, reform plans will not be without contention.

Villers, who has been dubbed by some as the “patron saint of nimbyism”, says “careful scrutiny” will be needed for new developments.

David Toogood, of Harding Chartered Surveyors, goes further as he warns that contentious construction could lead to “civil war”.

This will not be the response Gove and Sunak would have hoped for in their bid to ease Britain’s housing crisis, although it is one they may have expected.