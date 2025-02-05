Why Gold Royalty (GROY) Mining Stock Is Skyrocketing So Far In 2025?

We recently published a list of Why These 15 Mining Stocks Are Skyrocketing So Far In 2025. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) stands against other mining stocks that are skyrocketing so far in 2025.

The mining sector has been solidly bullish so far this year and investors are scrambling to capitalize. The new tech-driven industrial revolution is requiring all sorts of metals and materials, and even gold has been surging due to it being a safe haven asset for those who aren’t so bullish about the broader market rally.

Plus, mining companies are integrating AI and automation to modernize operations. This could unlock $1.5 trillion in energy transition mineral revenue by 2024.

The stars seem to be aligning for gold producers, lithium explorers, copper miners, and many other companies linked with mining. It is worth looking deeper into these stocks, as some have solid upside potential as they expand operations.

Methodology

For this article, I screened the top-performing mining stocks year-to-date. Stocks that I have covered recently will be excluded from this list.

Why Gold Royalty Corp (GROY) Mining Stock Is Skyrocketing So Far In 2025?

Aerial view of a manned drilling rig at a precious metals mine in the Americas.

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders In Q3 2024: 12

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) is a precious metals royalty and streaming company.

The stock is up sharply year-to-date as it reported a 231% year-over-year sales increase in 2024. Revenue came in at $12.8 million and drove cash flow from royalties.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) acquired Vares Copper Stream in 2024 and the Côté Gold Royalty entered production in 2024. The latter is expected to reach full capacity this year, with the Borborema Mine slated to begin production this quarter.

Aggregating all this should lead to more cash flow this year. Analysts expect $11 million in 2025 OCF.

The consensus price target of $3.67 implies 175.69% upside.

GROY stock is up 9.92% year-to-date.

