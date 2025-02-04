Why GH Research PLC (GHRS) Is Skyrocketing So Far In 2025

We recently compiled a list of the Why These 15 Healthcare Stocks Are Skyrocketing So Far In 2025. In this article, we are going to take a look at where GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) stands against the other healthcare stocks.

The healthcare sector is staging a comeback so far in 2025 after two years of underperformance. These stocks could get even hotter due to AI. The healthcare sector was a hot topic during the Stargate project announcement, so it is likely that there are going to be even more breakthroughs here as technology advances.

The S&P 500 Healthcare Index trailed the broader market considerably in the past few years. However, it has risen 7% year-to-date so far. There are many promising drugs awaiting approvals and trials right now. As such, healthcare EBITDA is projected to grow at a 7% CAGR, reaching $987 billion by 2028.

The sector is bouncing back from post-pandemic challenges. Nearly 60% of industry leaders expressed a favorable outlook for 2025. Thus, it is worth looking at the healthcare stocks spearheading the gains.

Methodology

For this article, I screened the top-performing healthcare stocks year-to-date. Stocks that I have covered recently will be excluded from this list.

I will also mention the number of hedge fund investors in these stocks. Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds invest in? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points. (see more details here).

A biochemist in a laboratory conducting research on a new psychiatric therapy.

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders In Q3 2024: 9

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) is a biopharma company that makes psychiatric and neurological therapies.

The stock has surged so far in 2025 due to its Phase 2b trial results for GH001 in TRD. It showed a 15.5-point placebo-adjusted reduction in MADRS (Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale) scores by Day 8 (p<0.0001). 57.5% of GH001 patients achieved remission vs. 0% in the placebo group.

Not only that, 77.8% of patients remained in remission at 6 months, with infrequent treatments required.

The company has also Resolved FDA concerns about respiratory toxicity in non-rodent studies. This cleared a hurdle for its Investigational New Drug (IND) application. It now plans to submit a full FDA response in mid-2025 to lift the IND clinical hold.

