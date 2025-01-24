Why Is George Soros Bullish On Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Now?

We recently compiled a list of the Billionaire George Soros' Long-Term Stock Picks. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) stands against George Soros' long-term stock picks.

George Soros is one of the most influential figures in finance, philanthropy, and global affairs. As the founder of Soros Fund Management and the Open Society Foundations, Soros has achieved monumental success as a hedge fund manager while using his wealth to champion democratic values, human rights, and social causes worldwide. Soros was born in Hungary during World War II, and his family survived Nazi occupation by securing false identities and hiding from persecution. In 1947, Soros fled Hungary and moved to England, where he studied at the London School of Economics. After graduating in 1952, Soros worked in various merchant banks before moving to the United States.

Read more about these developments by accessing 10 Best AI Data Center Stocks and 10 Buzzing AI Stocks According to Goldman Sachs.

Soros began his career in finance in New York City, where he gained experience in arbitrage and securities trading. In 1970, he founded Soros Fund Management, which later became the Quantum Fund, one of the most successful hedge funds in history. Between 1970 and 2000, the Quantum Fund generated an average annual return of over 30%, making it one of the best-performing funds in history. In 1992, Soros became famous as the man who broke the Bank of England. He bet against the British pound, anticipating that it would be devalued due to economic pressures. His position netted him a profit of $1 billion in a single day, cementing his status as a legendary investor. As of the end of the third quarter of 2024, his net worth is estimated at $7.2 billion. The 13F portfolio of his hedge fund is worth more than $6.9 billion.

Read more about these developments by accessing 30 Most Important AI Stocks According to BlackRock and Beyond the Tech Giants: 35 Non-Tech AI Opportunities.

For this article, we selected stocks by combing through the 13F portfolio of Soros Fund Management at the end of the third quarter of 2024. Only the companies that have been in the 13F portfolio of the fund consistently for the past three years were selected. These stocks are also popular among other hedge funds. Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

Story Continues