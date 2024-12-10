Here’s Why GE Vernova (GEV) Gained Around 49% The Past Three Months

Fidelity Investments, an investment management company, recently released its “Fidelity Dividend Growth Fund” third quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. Fidelity Dividend Growth Fund is a diversified domestic equity strategy with a focus on large-cap core. The portfolio invests in large and mid-cap firms with potential for sustainable dividend growth. The fund’s Retail Class shares gained 4.42% in the third quarter, underperforming the 5.89% advance of the benchmark S&P 500 index. The Federal Reserve's long-awaited shift to lowering interest rates, the promise of artificial intelligence, and robust corporate profitability drove the US stocks higher in Q3. In addition, you can check the fund’s top 5 holdings to know its best picks in 2024.

Fidelity Dividend Growth Fund highlighted stocks like GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) in the Q3 2024 investor letter. GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) is an energy company that offers products and services that generate, transfer, orchestrate, convert, and store electricity. The one-month return of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) was 3.56%, and its shares gained 65.96% of their value over the last three months. On December 9, 2024, GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) stock closed at $335.25 per share with a market capitalization of $92.413 billion.

Fidelity Dividend Growth Fund stated the following regarding GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) in its Q3 2024 investor letter:

"Among individual holdings, the top relative contributor was an overweight stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV). The company's shares gained about 49% the past three months, as the power-generation business that split from General Electric on April 2 continued to fare well as a stand-alone entity. On July 24, the company reported quarterly earnings that were better than expected, boosted by its natural gas power-turbine business, and released an optimistic financial forecast for the rest of 2024."

A closeup of a technician controlling a power generation facility.

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) is not on our list of 31 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 89 hedge fund portfolios held GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) at the end of the third quarter which was 92 in the previous quarter.