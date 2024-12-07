Why GE Vernova (GEV) Is the Best Wind Power and Solar Stock to Invest in Now

We recently published a list of 10 Best Wind Power and Solar Stocks To Invest In Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) stands against other best wind power and stocks to invest in now.

According to a report by the World Economic Forum published on November 8, the US election result is expected to have a significant impact on the transition to renewable energy sources. Solar and wind energy stocks fell sharply following the election, as Donald Trump's victory is anticipated to have a negative short-term impact on current climate policies. The president-elect has proposed policies that include increasing natural gas pipelines, ending offshore wind energy projects, and boosting fossil fuel production by easing restrictions on drilling on federal lands. He has also expressed intentions to withdraw the US from the Paris climate agreement and to support nuclear energy production.

Despite these challenges, analysts predict that the boom in renewable energy in the US is unlikely to be dramatically slowed. The Inflation Reduction Act passed during the outgoing administration, is expected to inject $1 trillion of spending into green energy, with estimates that 85% of the money has gone to districts that elected Republicans. This financial support, along with existing opposition to the curtailment of renewable energy, suggests that the long-term trajectory of the energy transition remains uncertain but potentially resilient.

READ ALSO: 10 Oil Stocks with Biggest Upside Potential According to Analysts and 7 Best Emerging Markets Stocks To Buy Now.

Trump's Energy Policy and the Role of Elon Musk

In an interview with CNBC on November 13, Will Rhind, CEO of GraniteShares, discussed the potential implications of a Trump presidency on renewable energy such as wind and solar. Rhind noted that the playbook on energy policy was already seen in the previous Trump administration. The Trump administration has historically been more supportive of fossil fuels and less focused on renewable energy. Therefore, stocks and sectors favored by the Biden administration, such as solar and wind, might see a downturn.

Rhind suggested that the overall narrative may seem like it's shifting back toward traditional energy sources. However, Elon Musk seems to be playing an integral role in the Trump administration, and he has been a proponent of climate policies, with his electric vehicle (EV) industry and other businesses, which suggests that energy transition policies may not be as impactful as some might expect today.

Story Continues