Here’s Why Fundsmith Equity Fund Sold The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

Fundsmith LLP, an investment management company based in London, released its "Fundsmith Equity Fund" 2023 yearly update. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In 2023, the Fundsmith Equity Fund rose +12.4 compared to a 16.8% return for the MSCI World Index. In 2023, the Fund underperformed this comparable; however, a longer-term view may be helpful and is undoubtedly better in line with the firm’s investment goals and approach. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Fundsmith Equity Fund featured stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in its 2023 yearly letter. Headquartered in New York, New York, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) is a skincare, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products manufacturer. On January 18, 2024, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) stock closed at $127.66 per share. One-month return of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was -11.61%, and its shares lost 52.29% of their value over the last 52 weeks. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has a market capitalization of $45.683 billion.

Fundsmith Equity Fund stated the following regarding The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in its 2023 yearly investor letter:

"We sold our stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) whose mishandling of the demand/supply situation in China following reopening post Covid and in the travel retail market revealed serious inadequacies in its supply chain."

