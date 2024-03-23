fizkes / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic ushered in a new era of remote work. Suddenly, millions of Americans were forced to stay home. And some, such as those with white-collar office jobs, were able to start working remotely.

Fast forward four years and many companies have required a return to in-office work on either a full-time or hybrid basis. In fact, CNBC reported that eight in 10 companies will track employee office attendance in 2024. A staggering 95% of companies surveyed also said that employees who don’t comply will suffer consequences such as being fired, as well as potentially losing bonuses or salary.

However, those who still hold full-time remote positions may be targeted in their company’s next round of layoffs — more so than their in-office counterparts.

Remote Workers Have Less Job Security In 2024

The Wall Street Journal explained that fully remote workers are more likely to be let go from their jobs than their peers.

Andy Challenger, senior vice president at Challenger, Gray & Christmas, an outplacement firm, explained to the Wall Street Journal that “When a hiring manager gets news they have to cut 10% of the staff, it’s easier to put someone on the list you don’t have a close personal relationship with.” He went on to explain that much of the disparity is that it’s simply more difficult to form personal attachments and build meaningful work relationships with people you don’t see face to face every day.

Fully remote workers, defined as those logging on from home five days a week, were 35% more likely to be laid off in 2023 than their peers who put in some amount of office time. Overall, 10% of fully remote workers were laid off last year, compared with just 7% of those working in an office on either a full-time or hybrid basis.

Why Fully Remote Workers Are More Likely To Be Laid Off