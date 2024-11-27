Why Is Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) Among the Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Now?

We recently compiled a list of the Dividend Aristocrats: Top 7 Companies by Yield for November 2024. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) stands against the other dividend aristocrats.

When it comes to investing in stocks, investors are always on the lookout for companies that can deliver steady income. That's why dividend stocks have always been a favorite. Among these, companies with the ability to grow their dividends consistently tend to be the ones that come out on top. Dividend aristocrats are companies that have consistently increased their dividends for 25 years or more. Achieving this is no small accomplishment. Paying regular dividends can be challenging for many companies, let alone raising them for over two decades.

Dividend aristocrats have delivered strong returns, outperforming other asset classes. According to a report by S&P Dow Jones Indices, from the index’s launch in 2005 through September 2023, the dividend aristocrats index achieved a total return of 10.35%, surpassing the broader market's 9.54% return over the same period. These stocks are praised for not only their consistent dividend growth and steady equity gains but also their lower volatility. Over this time, dividend aristocrats experienced a volatility rate of 15.35%, compared to the market's slightly higher 16.31%. This suggests that dividend aristocrats generally exhibit more stable price movements. Their long history of increasing dividends for 25 years or more shows their ability to reward shareholders even during challenging times, such as the 2007 financial crisis and the 2020 pandemic.

A report from Thornburg Investment Management compares the income generated from a hypothetical $1 million investment in the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index versus the Dividend Aristocrats Index from 1990 to 2023. The findings showed that the income from the $1 million investment in the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index decreased from around $90,000 annually in 1990 to just under $37,000 in 2023. In contrast, the income from the Dividend Aristocrats Index grew significantly, rising from about $30,000 in 1990 to more than $400,000 in 2023. The report also highlighted that dividend aristocrats outperformed the market in four of the six five-year periods between 1990 and 2023. This consistent outperformance, coupled with more stable returns, demonstrates the index's ability to deliver strong results over time.

Also read:

10 Best Dividend Aristocrat Stocks To Buy Right Now

Story Continues