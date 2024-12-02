Why France’s spiralling deficit could bring down Macron’s government

Threat of government collapse is the latest blow to President Emmanuel Macron

France is facing the prospect of the collapse of its government amid a row over how to tackle the country’s large budget deficit.

Both the hard Right and hard Left have vowed to call a vote of no confidence in Michel Barnier’s administration after the prime minister forced through a controversial Budget aimed at repairing France’s public finances.

Marine Le Pen’s party has threatened to bring down Michel Barnier’s administration in a row over tax rises and spending cuts.

Barnier, who was appointed as prime minister in September, has pushed through €60bn (£50bn) of tax increases and spending cuts in an effort to cut the French deficit, which is spiralling dangerously high.

Without action, France risked the wrath of both financial markets and the European Commission in Brussels.

However, Barnier’s minority government struggled to win support for his plans.

On Monday, Barnier said negotiations with both hard Right and hard Left had failed, forcing him to pass his Budget by decree.

But the move opens the way for a vote of no confidence in parliament. Marine Le Pen’s party has already threatened to use this to bring down the government. The political upheaval has triggered a fresh bout of turmoil in financial markets, with French borrowing costs jumping higher and stocks tumbling.

Michel Barnier was appointed as France’s prime minister in September - PASCAL LACHENAUD/AFP

The threat of government collapse is the latest blow to President Emmanuel Macron, whose credibility has been badly damaged by his decision to call a snap election in the summer. That move backfired and left his supporters in a weakened position in parliament.

The dire state of France’s public finances have forced Barnier to confront difficult budget decisions despite his lack of parliamentary support.

France’s deficit has already risen from 4.7pc of GDP in 2022 to 5.5pc in 2023, with credit ratings agency Standard and Poor’s estimating borrowing will hit 6.2pc this year.

EU rules say members should run a budget deficit of no more than 3pc and have a plan in place to get back to that level if the deficit is above it. Those who do not ultimately can be fined.

Under Barnier’s planned budget, analysts estimate the deficit will fall to 5.3pc next year.

Not only is this still far higher than the EU’s target, Frank Gill at S&P Global Ratings says France has a poor track record when it comes to borrowing, which worries markets.

“France clearly stands out,” he says.

Borrowing has increased in France even as other countries have had more success in getting deficits down after the pandemic and the energy crisis. France kept subsidies for energy bills longer than some other nations, while its economic recovery has also proved underwhelming, hitting tax receipts.

Story Continues