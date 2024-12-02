Why France’s spiralling deficit could bring down Macron’s government

France is facing the prospect of the collapse of its government amid a row over how to tackle the country’s large budget deficit.
Both the hard Right and hard Left have vowed to call a vote of no confidence in Michel Barnier’s administration after the prime minister forced through a controversial Budget aimed at repairing France’s public finances.
Marine Le Pen’s party has threatened to bring down Michel Barnier’s administration in a row over tax rises and spending cuts.
Barnier, who was appointed as prime minister in September, has pushed through €60bn (£50bn) of tax increases and spending cuts in an effort to cut the French deficit, which is spiralling dangerously high.
Without action, France risked the wrath of both financial markets and the European Commission in Brussels.
However, Barnier’s minority government struggled to win support for his plans.
On Monday, Barnier said negotiations with both hard Right and hard Left had failed, forcing him to pass his Budget by decree.
But the move opens the way for a vote of no confidence in parliament. Marine Le Pen’s party has already threatened to use this to bring down the government. The political upheaval has triggered a fresh bout of turmoil in financial markets, with French borrowing costs jumping higher and stocks tumbling.
The threat of government collapse is the latest blow to President Emmanuel Macron, whose credibility has been badly damaged by his decision to call a snap election in the summer. That move backfired and left his supporters in a weakened position in parliament.
The dire state of France’s public finances have forced Barnier to confront difficult budget decisions despite his lack of parliamentary support.
France’s deficit has already risen from 4.7pc of GDP in 2022 to 5.5pc in 2023, with credit ratings agency Standard and Poor’s estimating borrowing will hit 6.2pc this year.
EU rules say members should run a budget deficit of no more than 3pc and have a plan in place to get back to that level if the deficit is above it. Those who do not ultimately can be fined.
Under Barnier’s planned budget, analysts estimate the deficit will fall to 5.3pc next year.
Not only is this still far higher than the EU’s target, Frank Gill at S&P Global Ratings says France has a poor track record when it comes to borrowing, which worries markets.
“France clearly stands out,” he says.
Borrowing has increased in France even as other countries have had more success in getting deficits down after the pandemic and the energy crisis. France kept subsidies for energy bills longer than some other nations, while its economic recovery has also proved underwhelming, hitting tax receipts.
Government spending now accounts for more than 57pc of GDP, while debt is now just over 110pc of GDP. Benefits spending, including on pensions, has risen to 25pc of GDP.
In Britain, where anxiety about public finances is also high, state spending is 45pc of GDP and debt is just under 100pc.
France’s problems stem from the pensions system. Macron has struggled to raise the state pension age as the population ages, battling major protests to move France’s age from 62 to 64.
And while three-quarters of working-age Britons are employed, only around 68pc of French adults are in work, according to the OECD, putting pressure on the benefits bill.
Generous pensions and benefits are forcing Paris to borrow, but this is fast becoming an unsustainably costly arrangement.
France’s debt interest bill this year is €53bn, which will soak up around 3.6pc of tax revenues. S&P predicts interest costs will rise to €75bn, or 4.5pc of revenues, by 2027.
This debt interest squeeze has put Barnier in an extremely difficult position. He must cut spending – or raise taxes – in a manner that satisfies not just the EU but also France’s powerful hard-Left and hard-Right parliamentary minorities, not to mention voters.
“That is a pretty difficult mandate for a prime minister who is lacking a majority in the national assembly,” says Gill.
Barnier proposed a package of measures but several proved highly controversial, including increasing the tax paid on electricity and delaying an inflation-linked increase in pensions.
He also wants a one-off tax surcharge on the profits of big businesses, and an extra levy on high-earning households.
Barnier offered some concessions to the opposition, including on the electricity tax, in an effort to win support in parliament. But this failed, resulting in the use of a decree and the threat of a no confidence vote.
If the government does fail, France will be plunged deeper into political upheaval.
Mr Macron cannot call another snap election until the summer, raising the prospect that he will have to try to form another government to hold out until that point.
The threat of months of political turmoil in France have led to a sharp rise in government borrowing costs and a sell-off of French stocks.
France now pays an interest rate of 2.9pc on its 10-year debt, far above the 2.05pc paid by Germany. Paris’s borrowing costs are now in line with Greece’s.
On the stock market, the CAC40 dropped by as much as 1.2pc on Monday. The euro fell almost 1pc against the dollar on Monday to below $1.05.
If the government falls, analysts expect a variation of last year’s budget would remain in place, resulting in higher borrowing.
On top of that, the government has repeatedly missed its borrowing targets with weak economic growth and poor consumer spending key factors.
Gilles Moec, the chief economist at Axa, said: “More instability could have a knock-on effect on the economic outlook. Consumer confidence has already declined, and the savings rate could rise further, thwarting the rebound in consumption on which the government is counting to support tax receipts in 2025.”
Political instability and the budget crisis risk combining with threats such as Donald Trump’s planned trade war.
France risks losing its government just as Germany faces snap elections. It risks leaving the EU effectively leaderless just as the new US president takes over in January, says Iain Begg, professor at the London School of Economics’ European Institute.
“The Franco-German motor, which has been traditionally so central to making things work at the European level is bust,” he says.
“Paris is in difficulty, Olaf Scholz is on his way out, probably to be replaced by Friedrich Merz as the next German chancellor.”
Mabrouk Chetouane at Natixis Investment Managers, says it is “incredible timing” for Europe to face the loss of two key governments, noting that the challenges from the Ukraine war and China also still remain.
“We are not well equipped to negotiate anything,” he says. “This is not the moment where we need a weak Europe. We need a strong Europe, strong leaders and strong economies. We don’t have them, unfortunately.”