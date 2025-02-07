Why First Business Financial Services Inc (FBIZ) is Skyrocketing So Far In 2025

We recently compiled a list of the Why These 15 Bank Stocks Are Skyrocketing So Far In 2025. In this article, we are going to take a look at where First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) stands against the other bank stocks.

The banking sector is roaring back to life so far in 2025 as the economy has been stronger than what most analysts have expected. Banks are also shedding their conservative reputations and are starting to take more risks and spend on growth, especially as most companies are experimenting with AI.

Plus, this is coinciding with a worldwide rate cut cycle as central banks in most countries ease monetary policy. Analysts are also bullish and have raised their price targets, whereas many retail and institutional investors are buying back in.

The bank stocks benefiting the most from this are likely to be the strongest.

Methodology

For this article, I screened the top-performing bank stocks year-to-date. Stocks that I have covered recently will be excluded from this list.

I will also mention the number of hedge fund investors in these stocks. Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds invest in? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points. (see more details here).

A financial adviser in a tie using a modern laptop to conduct a commercial bank transaction.

First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders In Q3 2024: 5

First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) is a bank holding company for First Business Bank.

The stock is up markedly so far in 2025 due to record Q4 2024 earnings and optimistic guidance for 2025. It reported Q4 2024 net income of $14.4 million, which is up 47.5% year-over-year.

Plus, adjusted EPS came in at $1.43, with management reaffirming targets for 10% annual revenue and balance sheet growth in 2025.

It raised its quarterly dividend by 16% to $0.29/share (2.25% yield). Private Wealth assets under management surged 16.6% YoY to $3.4 billion.

The consensus price target of $58.75 implies 4.26% upside.

FBIZ stock is up 21.73% year-to-date.

Overall FBIZ ranks 8th on our list of the bank stocks that are skyrocketing so far in 2025. While we acknowledge the potential of FBIZ as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than FBIZ but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.