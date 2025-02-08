Why Expedia (EXPE) Went Up On Friday?

We recently published a list of 10 Firms Post Double-Digit Gains on Friday. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) stands against other firms that posted double-digit gains on Friday.

The stock market fell into the red territory on Friday, with all major indices recording losses over renewed fears of growing trade tensions coupled with expectations of a higher inflation rate in the US.

The Dow Jones lost 0.99 percent, the S&P 500 declined 0.95 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq dived by 1.36 percent.

Despite the overall pessimistic sentiment, 10 companies managed to defy losses, posting double-digit gains in their valuations amid a flurry of impressive earnings performance.

To come up with Friday’s top winners, we considered only the stocks with at least $2 billion in market capitalization and $5 million in daily trading volume.

Why Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) Went Up On Friday?

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) grew its share prices by 17.27 percent on Friday to end at $202.37 apiece as investors cheered news of its strong earnings performance in the fourth quarter and full year of 2024.

In its latest earnings release, Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) said attributable net income for the said quarter soared 124 percent to $299 million from the $132 million registered in the same period in 2023. Revenues, meanwhile, increased by 10 percent to $3.184 billion from $2.887 billion.

For the full year, attributable net income surged 55 percent to $1.234 billion from the $797 million registered in 2023, as revenues inched up by 7 percent to $13.69 billion from $12.389 billion year-on-year.

Additionally, Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) said it reinstated its quarterly cash dividend distribution, with shareholders as of record on March 6, 2025, set to receive 40 cents per share on March 27, 2025.

