Why EQT Corporation (EQT) Is One of the Best Energy Stocks to Invest in Now?

We recently published a list of 12 Best Energy Stocks To Invest In Now. In this article, we are going to look at where EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) stands against other best energy stocks to invest in now.
The rise of generative AI and quantum computing has sparked a technological revolution, but behind this growth lies an urgent challenge. As AI models grow more advanced, the data centers powering them are consuming unprecedented amounts of energy. Industry leaders are now faced with the dual challenge of meeting soaring demand while minimizing environmental impact. To meet the surging energy demands of AI, tech giants are turning to nuclear energy. Multi-billion-dollar deals have been signed to secure reliable and low-carbon energy sources.
At the same time, energy companies are positioning themselves as pivotal players in the evolving intersection of energy and AI infrastructure, emphasizing their capability to provide reliable, lower-carbon energy solutions. Major Oil and Gas companies are also advancing into the race to supply power for AI data centers, anticipating that tech companies will increasingly rely on natural gas to meet their growing energy demands. Exxon CEO Darren Woods stressed that decarbonized natural gas plants offer a quicker solution to meet tech companies’ energy needs compared to nuclear power, which involves lengthy development timelines.
2025 Oil Market Outlook: Prices to Fall
On December 18, CNBC reported that oil prices in 2025 are expected to decline due to a looming surplus in the global market, rather than any immediate actions by President-elect Donald Trump. As Trump prepares to assume office on January 20, 2025, the U.S., the world’s largest oil producer, continues to pump record amounts of crude, while demand from China, the world’s largest oil importer, slows amid economic headwinds.
Market analysts foresee U.S. crude oil prices averaging around $61 per barrel and Brent crude at $65 per barrel in 2025, according to forecasts from Bank of America and RBC Capital Markets. These projections represent a decline of over $8 from current levels. UBS presents a more moderate outlook, predicting Brent prices to average around $80 per barrel, supported by stronger demand and a narrower surplus.
While Trump has expressed a desire for lower energy prices, geopolitical factors could counteract his goals. If the Trump administration reinstates stricter measures on Iranian and Venezuelan oil exports, prices might rise instead of falling, according to Jorge Leon of Rystad Energy. However, any potential tariffs Trump may impose are unlikely to significantly impact global demand until 2026.
The evolving energy landscape is being shaped by the growing demands of AI infrastructure, advancements in cleaner energy solutions, and shifting global market dynamics. As tech giants increasingly turn to energy companies to meet their energy needs, companies are positioning themselves at the forefront of this transformation.
EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)
Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 48
EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) is the largest producer of natural gas in the United States, primarily operating in the Appalachian Basin. The company focuses on the exploration, development, and production of natural gas by leveraging advanced technologies. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) sells natural gas to utilities, industrial consumers, and energy marketers.
In Q3, EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) completed the strategic acquisition of Equitrans Midstream, a move that transformed the company into one of the largest vertically integrated natural gas businesses in the United States. This acquisition has not only expanded the company’s midstream capabilities but also created a more resilient and efficient business model. The integration of Equitrans has been remarkably swift, with over 60% of the integration tasks completed in just three months. This rapid progress has already resulted in significant cost savings, with $145 million in annualized financial and corporate cost synergies achieved, exceeding the company’s original expectations. The integration is expected to unlock additional operational efficiencies, such as improved water delivery systems and optimized completion times, which are crucial for reducing well costs and enhancing overall productivity.
EQT Corporation’s (NYSE:EQT) is also focusing on operational excellence. The company has set new records for water delivery and completion efficiency, with footage completed per day in Q3, averaging 35% faster than in the same period in the prior year. These gains are a direct result of the seamless coordination between EQT Corporation’s (NYSE:EQT) upstream operations and Equitrans’ midstream assets. The integration has also enabled EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) to reduce its capital expenditures, with the potential to save $50 million to $60 million annually through efficiency improvements. Looking ahead, EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) aims to achieve even greater efficiency gains, with the goal of completing 50% more footage per day in 2025 compared to its historical average. This focus on efficiency is also expected to reduce the number of frac crews from three to two over time.
Overall, EQT ranks 10th on our list of best energy stocks to invest in now. While we acknowledge the potential of EQT to grow, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than EQT but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
