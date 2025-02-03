Why Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Is the Best Cancer Stock to Buy According to Hedge Funds

We recently published a list of the 10 Best Cancer Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) stands against other best cancer stocks to buy.

Overview of the Global Oncology Sector

Cancer is the second leading cause of death across the globe, second to cardiovascular disease. According to data by the American Cancer Society released in January 2023, the United States was expected to have around 1,958,310 cancer patients by the end of 2023 alone. This reflects a 28% increase from 2010. More than 2 million new cases of cancer were likely to be diagnosed in the US in 2024, with more than 600,000 deaths from the ailment expected in the same year. Like the increasing number of cancer patients, the cost of treating cancer is on an upward trajectory as well. While it cost around $200 billion to treat cancer in the US in 2020, the total expense is anticipated to exceed $245 billion by 2030.

According to the “Oncology Pharmaceuticals Market 2024” report, global funding for cancer research has grown exponentially over the past two decades. The FDA approved 161 new cancer therapies between 2017 and 2022, which reflects the fast pace with which treatment in the field is advancing. These statistics make oncology one of the most comprehensive sectors of the life science space. The oncology sector covers the entire cancer care process, from diagnosis to treatment.

Pharmaceutical and biotech companies around the world are continuously striving to develop more effective cancer treatments. According to Fortune Business Insights, this endeavor is expected to continue increasing in magnitude in the coming future. The global oncology drugs market was valued at around $201.75 billion in 2023. It is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%, going from $220.80 billion in 2024 to $518.25 billion by 2032.

Some of the primary factors driving the growth of the oncology drugs market include the advancements in targeted immunotherapies for cancer care and the increasing prevalence of cancer across the globe. This growth rate makes investment in oncology-related companies a lucrative bet. North America is the most dominant geographical region in the global oncology drugs market. It held a 45.92% market share in 2023.

READ ALSO: 12 Best Stocks to Buy in 2025 for Beginners and 12 Undervalued Defensive Stocks for 2025.

Trends in Precision Oncology

The precision oncology market reflects similar trends. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) defines precision oncology as a form of treatment where medical professionals choose treatments by keeping the DNA signature of an individual patient’s tumor in view. Statistics from Grand View Research show that the global precision oncology market size was valued at $115.8 billion in 2024.

Story Continues