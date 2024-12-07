Why Is Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Among the Best Dividend Stocks to Invest In Now?

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Dividend Knights that Beat The Market Last 3 Years. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) stands against the other dividend stocks that beat the market in the last 3 years.

The broader market has been performing strongly this year, rising by nearly 30% since the beginning of 2024. According to Morningstar Direct, the S&P 500's return has exceeded this level in only 17 of the past 74 years. For instance, in 1954, the index saw a gain of over 52%, and in 1989, it increased by about 31%. However, analysts caution investors to manage their expectations, as years with such exceptional returns are uncommon. Cathy Curtis, a certified financial planner and the founder and CEO of Curtis Financial Planning made the following comment about the market’s performance this year in one of her recent interviews with CNBC:

“Investors should know that the stock market has an average annualized return of over 10% for decades. The past year has seen growth way over this amount and it would be highly unusual for that to continue for a multi-year timeframe.”

Regardless of where the market ends up, dividend stocks have strong potential, as demonstrated over the years. During past periods of inflation, dividend stocks performed better compared to other asset classes. Since the 1940s, dividends have accounted for 40% of the market, with this share increasing during times of higher inflation, according to Hartford Funds. The report also highlighted the performance of dividend stocks in the 1970s, when they made up 73% of the market’s returns. Additional studies, including one from Fidelity International, showed that dividends typically grow faster than inflation. Fidelity's research indicated that since 1900, the 10-year annual average growth of dividends in the market has outpaced CPI growth nearly 73% of the time.

In addition to their considerable impact on overall market returns, dividend stocks provide investors with a way to mitigate risks linked to market volatility. According to DWS Group, over the past 20 years, the monthly volatility of dividend returns was just 0.10%, compared to 3.75% for price returns. The report also noted that despite market fluctuations, investors have seen positive overall returns during this period. While riskier factors played a significant role in these returns, it was the dividend stream that proved to be a more stable and safer option amid the uncertainties of the stock market.

