Why your Easter egg will be smaller and more expensive this year

Those who have given up chocolate for Lent will no doubt already be daydreaming about the Easter egg they will enjoy when it comes to an end.

Unfortunately, they are in for a nasty surprise. This year’s Easter eggs are likely to be smaller and more expensive than in the past because of the surging cost of raw ingredients.

The price of cocoa has risen by more than 40pc since the start of January and more than doubled since the start of 2023.

A tonne of cocoa – which along with milk and sugar forms the ingredients of chocolate – has now topped $5,500 (£4,355), breaking the last record high set in 1977.

In response, Cadbury, the market leader for Easter eggs which has been producing them since 1875, has warned that it may have to raise prices or shrink its products “as a last resort”. Nestle has warned the same.

“If this trend continues, it isn’t going to be ‘I can have a bar a day, I can buy it whenever I like’, it is going to be like it was when I was a kid, which was an occasional treat,” says Paul A Young, a former chocolatier who now works as a consultant in the industry.

The crisis stems from West Africa. Cocoa comes from beans grown on trees of the same. Originally from South America, they are today intensively farmed in Africa, where four countries produce almost three-quarters of the world’s cocoa.

Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana alone produce 60pc of supply. Here, a series of poor harvests have hammered harvests. Unusually heavy rains have helped spread two major diseases called black pod and swollen shoot virus.

Capital Economics expects cocoa production from Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana to drop by 20pc this year, pushing down total global supply by 11pc. Processing units in Ghana have already been shutting because of a shortage of beans.

“I came back from Cote d’Ivoire about three or four weeks ago and the reality is that the pressures, the climate change, the weather effects that the farmers are seeing are basically just putting such a pinch on supply,” says Ben Greensmith, UK country manager at Tony’s Chocolonely.

While already at a record high, experts believe the price of cocoa will keep rising. Citibank expects it to hit $6,100 to $6,300 a ton over the next month. In a worst-case scenario, it could hit $10,000.

“This time last year, we were looking at it and going, well, it’s got to come down at some point,” says Greensmith. “But it’s not coming down.”

The result will inevitably be higher prices. It comes at a time when chocolate has already been rapidly getting more expensive as energy and labour costs climb. The price of some chocolates rose by as much as 60pc in supermarkets over the last year, according to Assosia data published in The Grocer magazine.

“This time next year, this time at Christmas, I wouldn’t be surprised if everything is 20pc to 25pc more expensive,” says Greensmith.

Typically, it takes six to 12 months for higher cocoa prices to flow into higher chocolate prices on shop shelves, says Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

Given prices have risen by around 60pc over the last six months, that suggests price rises will be well apparent by Easter.

It is not just higher prices that shoppers have to contend with. Hansen expects manufacturers will increasingly resort to making their products smaller to cut costs, sparking another wave of so-called “shrinkflation”.

A spokesman for Mondelez, which owns Cadbury, said: “Looking ahead, given these challenges and specifically the rising cocoa prices, we may be required to make further, carefully considered changes within our UK portfolio.

“This could include different measures such as cost price increases or changing the unit weights of our products, but always as a last resort.”

Many bars have already been getting smaller. Cadbury’s Dairy Milk bars shrunk by 10pc in 2022, while a ‘Big Share’ bag of its Dairy Milk Buttons became 23pc smaller last year.

Nestle, which along with Cadbury and Mars makes up the big three chocolate producers in Britain, confirmed that it too may have to “make adjustments to the price or weight of some of our products” because of surging cocoa prices.

William Whitaker, managing director of Whitaker’s Chocolates, is hoping to find more creative solutions.

“You’ve got to think of every way of using less chocolate,” he says. His business will be focusing more on other items such as fondant creams: chocolate casings filled with flavoured creams.

In theory, higher cocoa prices should spur investment and boost production. But West African cocoa is not grown by large corporations with economies of scale, but by smallholders. Many will simply be wiped out by a poor harvest or a disease taking root in their crops.

Hansen says: “The farms in Ghana and the Ivory Coast have no selling power. The authorities dictate the price. That means the farmers who need to buy fertilisers and pesticides are not getting the windfall.”

Even if farmers in other regions such as Brazil plant new trees to meet demand, it will take up to five years before they will produce beans.

Megan Fisher, of Capital Economics, adds: “Farmers are not paid enough to reinvest into the cocoa crops.”

West Africa’s cocoa trees are ageing. Yields are falling as a result and the plants are more susceptible to viruses. For some in the industry, rising prices are therefore a good thing.

Young says: “We should be paying a high amount so that farmers get paid well and get paid the value of the cocoa.

“It’s a vicious circle. The supermarkets buy in volume, they can sell quite cheaply to get people through the door and sometimes take a loss because they know people are going to pick up the product.

“When we see prices so low in supermarkets, it clearly can’t be funding the smaller producers or many of the farmers in the growing countries.”.

Claire Burnet, the owner of artisanal chocolate brand Chococo, says: “The basic problem here is that consumers have been trained to think of chocolate from the massive brands as a very cheap product.”

Andy Newlands, managing director of Monty Bojangles, adds: “Why are we worrying about a few pence? Chocolate should be rebalanced, ubiquitously, to match the pressures that exist in the real world.”

True or not, many will be left with more of a bitter taste than sweet when they go shopping for their Easter treat this year.