Why Doximity (DOCS) Went Up On Friday?

The stock market fell into the red territory on Friday, with all major indices recording losses over renewed fears of growing trade tensions coupled with expectations of a higher inflation rate in the US.

The Dow Jones lost 0.99 percent, the S&P 500 declined 0.95 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq dived by 1.36 percent.

Despite the overall pessimistic sentiment, 10 companies managed to defy losses, posting double-digit gains in their valuations amid a flurry of impressive earnings performance.

To come up with Friday’s top winners, we considered only the stocks with at least $2 billion in market capitalization and $5 million in daily trading volume.

Why Doximity Inc. (DOCS) Went Up On Friday?

Doximity, Inc. (NYSE:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc. (NYSE:DOCS) saw its share prices surge by 35.99 percent on Friday to close at $79.23 apiece after reporting an impressive earnings performance in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025.

In its earnings release, Doximity, Inc. (NYSE:DOCS) said net income in the third quarter jumped by 57 percent to $75.2 million from $48 million year-on-year, while net profit for the first nine months increased by 50.2 percent to $160.7 million from $106.96 million year-on-year.

Meanwhile, revenues for the quarter grew by 24.6 percent to $168.6 million from $135.28 million year-on-year, while revenues in nine months rose by 21 percent to $432 million from the $357 million registered in the same period a year earlier.

For the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, DOCS said it expects revenues to settle between $564.6 million and $565.6 million.

