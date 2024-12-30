The holiday season is a time for deep reflection.

And for me this year, that has meant reflecting on some of my favorite stocks and leaders to follow.

Netflix (NFLX) has come to the forefront of my mind as the year winds down, in part after seeing Beyoncé ride out on a majestic white horse during one of Netflix's Christmas Day football games. Legend.

"The game was a home run as far as they're concerned," Manhattan Venture Partners head of research Santosh Rao said on Yahoo Finance's Morning Brief (video above). "I think this was a great home run for the ad business that they have."

Musician Beyonce performs during the halftime show between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Dec. 25, 2024. (Julian Dakdouk Parkwood Entertainment via Imagn Images) · USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect / Reuters

Netflix hosted its first two NFL games that day, hot on the heels of the glitchy — but still enjoyable to watch — Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul boxing spectacle in November.

The other reason Netflix is on my mind is because the hotly anticipated Season 2 of "Squid Game" premiered on Thursday, and the characters in the pink jumpsuits and black face masks are dominating my X feed. The second installment has gotten mixed reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, but people still tuned in en masse.

Doing a little analysis in the wake of these events, it looks like Wall Street is still too bearish on Netflix — even with the stock up 86% year to date. Perhaps this group thinks Netflix is that young streaming company from years ago, burning money and raising debt to fund content investments.

Here is the bearishness I am seeing in the numbers, compliments of data from the Yahoo Finance platform:

The average sell-side analyst price target on Netflix is $838, 10% below current price levels. This is totally out of whack with a company that has demolished analyst profit forecasts at every stop in 2024.

44% of sell-side analysts rate the stock at Underperform or Sell.

The average analyst earnings per share estimate for 2025 models Netflix only posting 20% earnings growth.

The reality is that Netflix looks positioned for another monster year in 2025, which may win over more Wall Street skeptics and support another push higher in stock price.

Netflix has not only arrived on the live sports scene — it has smashed the wall down.

This likely means two things: First, the streaming movement around live events will accelerate further as legacy media continues to buckle and cut back more, and second, Netflix's ad dollars are locked in on a significantly higher trajectory.

Just look at these numbers.

More than 200 countries tuned in at some point during the Chiefs vs. Steelers game, according to NFL Media data. The game is the second-most-popular live title on Netflix to date. Additionally, 60 million households watched the Tyson vs. Paul fight.

