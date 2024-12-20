Why Diamondback Energy (FANG) Is Among the Best Dividend Leaders to Buy According to Wall Street Analysts?

We recently published a list of the 8 Best Dividend Leaders to Buy According to Wall Street Analysts. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) stands against the other best dividend leaders to buy.

Investors have long been drawn to dividend stocks due to their financial stability and impressive returns, which have consistently outperformed other asset classes over the years. While these stocks may be underperforming at the moment, their long-term returns make them an attractive choice for investors. This means that building wealth through dividends requires patience, as the rewards accumulate over time rather than delivering instant results. The long-term performance of dividend stocks highlights their importance. According to a report by Hartford Funds, over the past several decades, dividends have been a major contributor to investor returns. Since 1960, reinvested dividends and the power of compounding have accounted for 85% of the cumulative total return of the broader market. The report also mentioned that in the 1940s, 1960s, and 1970s—periods when total returns were below 10%—dividends made a significant contribution to overall returns.

Investors often gravitate toward dividend-paying stocks during market downturns or periods of economic uncertainty. Companies with substantial payouts, such as those in utilities and consumer staples, are known for generating consistent earnings regardless of market conditions. However, during market rallies, these stocks typically underperform. This trend has been particularly noticeable since 2020, as mega-tech stocks have frequently driven the market to record highs.

Chris O’Keefe, a portfolio manager at Logan Capital Management, suggested that the growing performance gap between the broader market and dividend stocks this year presents an ideal opportunity for investors to consider buying dividend stocks. In addition to O'Keefe, several analysts are urging investors to focus on dividend stocks, citing their favorable outlook. The Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks 66 companies that have consistently increased their dividends annually for the past 25 years, has struggled to keep up with the broader market since 2020. Dividend-paying stocks experienced a resurgence in 2022, as recession fears prompted investors to turn to stable sectors like utilities and consumer goods. However, the rebound was short-lived. By 2023, rising interest rates pushed bond and money-market returns higher than dividend yields, leading major companies to adopt a cautious approach and tighten cash reserves amid economic uncertainty. This year, many of the same leading stocks from the Covid era have once again propelled the market to record highs.

