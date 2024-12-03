Why Is Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) Among the Big Data Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds?

We recently compiled a list of the 12 Best Big Data Stocks To Buy According to Hedge Funds. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) stands against the other big data stocks.

Big data refers to large and diverse collections of data that cannot be managed by traditional data processing tools. Although the need to manage large data sets goes back to the 1960s and 1970s, it was around 2005 when open-source frameworks were created to store and analyze big data sets. Then, the Internet of Things (IoT) enabled gathering more data on product performance and customer usage patterns with more devices connected to the Internet. With the current expansion of generative AI and cloud computing enterprise use, big data continues to grow.

According to a report by Research and Markets, the big data market is projected to grow from $220.2 billion in 2023 to $401.2 billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate of 12.7% during the forecast period. Region-wise, North America holds the largest market share, driven by early adoption of big data solutions, a mature IT infrastructure, and a strong focus on innovation. Simultaneously, Asia Pacific serves as the fastest-growing segment in the market as a result of rapid digitization, proactive government support for technological advancements, and growing internet connectivity.

Big data offers numerous benefits such as enhancing predictive capabilities, better insights, strategic decision-making, personalized customer experiences, and improved operational efficiency. The use cases for big data are diverse spanning various industries including retail and ecommerce, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, as well as government and public services. For instance, the e-commerce giant Amazon utilizes big data gathered from customers to fine-tune its recommendation engine to recommend products to customers who tend to feel overwhelmed by the variety of choices available to them in the modern era. Such suggestions tend to drive impulsive purchases.

Simultaneously, the biotech leader AstraZeneca has unlocked the potential of data and AI-driven drug discovery and development. The firm claimed to hold a vast trove of oncology data from numerous consenting patients, including clinical, imaging, and multi-omics data. This data is fed by the firm's Oncology Data Science team into a system that uses AI and other statistical tools to generate novel hypotheses in oncology drug development. Other than data from its clinical trials, the firm also collaborates with external companies to leverage real-world data that represents patients from across the globe.

