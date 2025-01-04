Why D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler (HEPS) Is One of the Best Middle East and Africa Stocks to Buy Right Now?

We recently published a list of the 12 Best Middle East and Africa Stocks To Buy Right Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) stands against other best Middle East and Africa stocks to buy right now.

Global financial giants are increasingly turning their attention to the Middle East and are establishing operations in cities such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Riyadh. With attractive incentives such as low taxes, and robust regulatory frameworks, the region has become a magnet for investment banks, hedge funds, asset managers, family offices, and law firms. Major players like JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley have strengthened their presence across the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Asset management firms are also joining the trend. BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has maintained a strong foothold in Saudi Arabia since opening its Riyadh office in 2019. Meanwhile, Wellington Management and Fiera Capital made their regional debuts in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, respectively, underscoring the region’s growing appeal for global asset managers. These firms are drawn by opportunities in the Gulf’s booming financial sector and the region’s commitment to diversifying beyond oil revenues.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is set to remain the world’s top destination for wealthy individuals for the third consecutive year, with a projected net inflow of 6,700 millionaires by the end of 2024, according to the Henley Private Wealth Migration Report. This figure significantly surpasses the United States, which ranks second with an expected net inflow of 3,800 millionaires. The UAE’s appeal lies in its favorable tax policies, strategic geographic location, world-class infrastructure, and attractive long-term residency programs such as the “golden visa.”

Africa: A New Era of Economic Growth

Africa is also an attractive place for investments, as demonstrated by the resounding success of the Africa Investment Forum 2024, which concluded on December 6 in Rabat, Morocco. The event secured an impressive $29.2 billion in new investor commitments after three days of intensive boardroom discussions. This year’s Forum witnessed a record attendance of 2,300 investors and delegates from 83 countries, marking a 60% increase from the previous year. Across 41 investment boardrooms, participants engaged in discussions spanning sectors such as transport, power, energy, agribusiness, industry, mining, pharmaceuticals, private equity, tourism, urban infrastructure, and water management.

