Why Is Crown Holdings (CCK) Surging on Analyst Recommendations?

The US market is green today, reflecting the optimism of the market participants. Some stocks are outperforming the broader market based on analyst recommendations. These recommendations pertain to the stock prospects in 2025 as the economy heads for recovery in a monetary easing environment.

Analyst recommendations often come with insights on the stock based on extensive research by the analysts involved. Even though this research has its limitations and biases, it gives investors an idea of which stocks to bet on to outperform the market.

To come up with a list of stocks that are surging on analyst recommendations, we only considered stocks that received an analyst recommendation in the last 24 hours and have a market cap of at least $1 billion.

Why Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) is Surging On Analyst Recommendations?

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) provides packaging services to businesses globally. It operates through four segments which include transit packaging, Americas beverages, Asia Pacific, and European beverages. The company was upgraded by Morgan Stanley based on revised marketing conditions for packaging. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)was upgraded from equal-weight to overweight.

Stefan Diaz said that packaging demand is expected to increase in 2025 as consumer goods prices stabilize. This will benefit Crown Holdings by growing its sales and generating more revenue.

Two out of four segments are key drivers of growth for Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK). The Americas and European beverage segments performed well during the past year. The growth rate of both segments was 5.63% and 6.9% respectively and this growth is expected to continue.

Overall, CCK ranks 3rd on our list of stocks surging on analyst recommendations.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.