Why Is CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Among the Top CRISPR Stocks to Invest In?

We recently compiled a list of the Top 11 CRISPR Stocks to Invest In. In this article, we are going to take a look at where CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) stands against the other CRISPR stocks.

The pharmaceutical industry is buzzing with innovation, driven by the need for new treatments, tackling unmet medical challenges, and leveraging cutting-edge technologies like pharmacogenomics, digital therapeutics, and artificial intelligence. Among the most exciting breakthroughs are gene therapy and gene editing, with CRISPR-Cas9 leading the charge. This remarkable tool, inspired by bacteria's natural defenses, acts like precise genetic scissors—faster, cheaper, and more accurate than other genome-editing methods.

Back in 2014, CRISPR and its associated Cas proteins were mostly limited to academic research, generating a lot of excitement but seeming far from real-world applications. Just six years later, after earning a Nobel Prize, CRISPR began to make its way into over 20 clinical trials. The COVID-19 pandemic further demonstrated its potential, with CRISPR-based tests delivering quick and accurate virus detection, while experimental treatments explored its use against the virus—showcasing the technology’s incredible flexibility in tackling public health crises.

The CRISPR technology market is poised for explosive growth. Coherent Market Insights estimates it will be worth $3.64 billion in 2024 and climb to more than $12.46 billion by 2031, growing at an impressive annual rate of 19.2%. Cell and gene therapies are game-changing for treating certain cancers and rare diseases. As of 2024, there are 38 FDA-approved cell and gene therapy products, including six CAR-T cell therapies targeting cancers like lymphoma, leukemia, and multiple myeloma. Several gene therapies are also available for rare genetic disorders, such as spinal muscular atrophy and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The industry's focus has evolved from simply proving these therapies work to optimizing their effectiveness, minimizing side effects, and broadening their applications.

However, these therapies can come with eye-watering price tags—ranging from $400,000 to $2 million per dose. Although the sector has faced tough investment conditions since its boom in 2020 and 2021, there are signs of a rebound. Investments in the first half of 2024 reached $10.9 billion, surpassing 2019’s $9.8 billion, though still shy of the record $19.9 billion and $22.7 billion seen in 2020 and 2021. Funding dipped to $12.6 billion in 2022 and $11.7 billion in 2023. But there’s hope: Morgan Stanley suggests that Federal Reserve interest rate cuts could breathe new life into riskier assets like cell and gene therapies, aligning with a broader recovery in biotech.

Story Continues