Why CRA International (CRAI) Is Among the Best Consulting Stocks to Buy Right Now?

We recently published a list of 11 Best Consulting Stocks to Buy Right Now. In this article, we are going to look at where CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) stands against other best consulting stocks to buy right now.
According to a report by Mordor Intelligence, the Consulting Service Market is valued at $354.01 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $447.72 billion by 2029, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.81%. This growth is driven by several key factors, including the increasing complexity of business operations, the rapid evolution of technology landscapes, and a heightened focus on strategic decision-making. The integration of technology into consulting services is a significant trend shaping the market. Technology-driven consulting leverages advanced tools and techniques to offer cutting-edge solutions.
Big Consulting Firms Profit Massively from AI Consulting
According to a report by the New York Times, AI is revolutionizing the consulting industry, enabling firms to achieve significant revenue growth through services such as AI strategy development, generative AI implementation, and natural language processing solutions. Consulting giants are generating hundreds of millions of dollars from AI services and reshaping the business transformation landscape. Consulting firms are not merely incorporating AI as an additional service; they are restructuring their operations around it. In just two years, Boston Consulting Group (BCG) transformed its AI consulting revenue from zero to an impressive one-fifth of its total earnings. Likewise, McKinsey is forecasting that 40% of its business will soon be AI-related.
AI is redefining efficiency in consulting. PwC’s AI solutions, for example, streamline document searches and analysis for government projects, reducing manual work and enabling deeper, faster insights. Advanced tools like these not only enhance internal processes but also provide clients with actionable intelligence that drives strategic advantage. In addition to efficiency, AI is enabling innovative business models, such as subscription-based services for continuous AI insights. AI tools are also transforming strategic decision-making by offering unbiased, data-driven insights. PwC is investing $1 billion in AI over three years, which underscores the importance of integrating AI into business strategy. According to BCC Research, the global AI consulting services market is experiencing rapid growth, growing at a 34.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2028, rising from $64.3 billion in 2023.
The consulting service market is on the cusp of substantial growth, fueled by the increasing complexity of business operations, the rapid pace of technological evolution, and a heightened focus on strategic decision-making. Big consulting firms are harnessing the power of AI to transform their business models and deliver unprecedented value to clients.
To compile our list of the 11 best consulting stocks to buy right now, we used Finviz and Yahoo stock screeners to find the companies in the consulting services sector. We then used Insider Monkey’s Hedge Fund database to rank 11 stocks according to the largest number of hedge fund holders, as of Q3 2024. The list is sorted in ascending order of hedge fund sentiment.
CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)
Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 19
CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI), also known as Charles River Associates, is a leading consulting company that provides economic, financial, litigation and strategic advice to healthcare, energy, and technology companies, along with law firms, and governments. The company has established itself as a trusted advisor in complex matters, including antitrust, intellectual property, financial economics, and life sciences.
CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) is enhancing its core practices to maintain its leadership position in key areas such as antitrust, financial economics, and intellectual property. The company is investing heavily in its Antitrust & Competition Economics segment, which has seen significant growth, fueled by demand for merger-related services and antitrust inquiries. Additionally, CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) is expanding its service offerings to include new areas such as energy planning and risk investigations, which are becoming increasingly important as industries evolve and regulatory scrutiny intensifies.
CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) is actively pursuing strategic acquisitions and talent development initiatives. The company is also expanding its global footprint to tap into new markets and diversify its client base. By broadening its geographic reach, the company aims to capture opportunities in emerging markets, serve a more diverse range of clients, and reduce dependency on any single market or region.
Overall, CRAI ranks 7th on our list of one of the best consulting stocks to buy right now.
