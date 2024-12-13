Why CRA International (CRAI) Is Among the Best Consulting Stocks to Buy Right Now?

We recently published a list of 11 Best Consulting Stocks to Buy Right Now. In this article, we are going to look at where CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) stands against other best consulting stocks to buy right now.

According to a report by Mordor Intelligence, the Consulting Service Market is valued at $354.01 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $447.72 billion by 2029, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.81%. This growth is driven by several key factors, including the increasing complexity of business operations, the rapid evolution of technology landscapes, and a heightened focus on strategic decision-making. The integration of technology into consulting services is a significant trend shaping the market. Technology-driven consulting leverages advanced tools and techniques to offer cutting-edge solutions.

Big Consulting Firms Profit Massively from AI Consulting

According to a report by the New York Times, AI is revolutionizing the consulting industry, enabling firms to achieve significant revenue growth through services such as AI strategy development, generative AI implementation, and natural language processing solutions. Consulting giants are generating hundreds of millions of dollars from AI services and reshaping the business transformation landscape. Consulting firms are not merely incorporating AI as an additional service; they are restructuring their operations around it. In just two years, Boston Consulting Group (BCG) transformed its AI consulting revenue from zero to an impressive one-fifth of its total earnings. Likewise, McKinsey is forecasting that 40% of its business will soon be AI-related.

AI is redefining efficiency in consulting. PwC’s AI solutions, for example, streamline document searches and analysis for government projects, reducing manual work and enabling deeper, faster insights. Advanced tools like these not only enhance internal processes but also provide clients with actionable intelligence that drives strategic advantage. In addition to efficiency, AI is enabling innovative business models, such as subscription-based services for continuous AI insights. AI tools are also transforming strategic decision-making by offering unbiased, data-driven insights. PwC is investing $1 billion in AI over three years, which underscores the importance of integrating AI into business strategy. According to BCC Research, the global AI consulting services market is experiencing rapid growth, growing at a 34.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2028, rising from $64.3 billion in 2023.

Story Continues