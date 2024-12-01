Why Is Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Among Louis Navellier’s Top Stock Picks Heading Into 2025?

We recently compiled a list of the Louis Navellier's Top 10 Stock Picks Heading into 2025. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) stands against Louis Navellier's other stock picks.

Louis Navellier, Chairman and Founder of Navellier & Associates, is a renowned American investor who is celebrated for his skill in navigating the stock market and delivering impressive profits. Leading a firm dedicated to growth investments, Navellier’s strategy is reflected in his high-performing portfolio. His journey began in a college mainframe computer lab in the 1970s. While studying at the now Cal State East Bay, Navellier set out to validate the prevailing belief that beating the market was impossible. His original aim was to create an index product before index investing became mainstream, attempting to replicate the S&P 500. Ironically, his project failed by succeeding. Rather than simply matching the market, his model consistently outperformed it, uncovering inefficiencies that became the cornerstone of his investment philosophy. In 1987, Navellier would go on to establish Navellier & Associates, a fund dedicated to providing customized portfolio strategies aimed at maximizing returns while effectively managing risk for individual investors.

With decades of expertise in translating academic theories into real-world market strategies, Louis Navellier champions a disciplined approach to quantitative analysis for identifying market-beating stocks. His methodology follows a meticulous three-step process: quantitative analysis to pinpoint high-potential opportunities, fundamental analysis to evaluate each candidate's financial health and growth prospects, and portfolio optimization to fine-tune the selection for maximum performance. Throughout his career, Navellier has identified numerous “thousand-percent winners,” from Conair’s dominance in the hair dryer market during the 1980s to NVIDIA’s leadership in AI chips today. His methodology emphasizes discovering well-managed companies that lead their industries, particularly those with expanding operating margins and steady earnings growth.

Navellier's U.S. Outlook

In a Market 360 article, Louis Navellier offered insights into the recent presidential election and its potential market implications under a Trump 2.0 administration. He highlighted the critical role manufacturing played in the 2024 election outcome by pointing to the Institute of Supply Management's (ISM) report, which revealed a decline in the manufacturing index to 46.5 in October from 47.2 in September, signaling contraction (any reading below 50). The details paint an even grimmer picture: The Bureau of Labor Statistics' payroll report has revised August and September job figures downward by a combined 112,000. As such, manufacturing took a significant hit, with 46,000 jobs lost, partly due to Boeing's ongoing challenges. Here's what Navellier had to say about the report:

Story Continues