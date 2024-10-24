Contracted out of the additional state pension: how much will you get?

For anyone who doesn’t follow pensions closely, the one thing that “everyone knows” about the new state pension is that you need 35 years of National Insurance contributions to get a full pension.

Except that this is not the case.

There are people with more than 35 years who don’t get a full pension.

And there are people with less than 35 years who do get a full pension.

In this article I will try to do two things. First, I will explain how the new state pension is actually worked out. And second, I will explain why the rules are as they are.

As pensions minister between 2010 and 2015, a large part of my job was designing and implementing the “new”, post-2016 state pension, so this is something I have spent rather a long time on.

Firstly, there are two stages in working out someone’s new state pension entitlement.

Step 1: The ‘foundation amount’

The first is to work out what is referred to in legislation as your “foundation amount” at the point the new system was introduced on 6 April 2016.

In simple terms, this is the greater of the amount you had built up by that point under the old rules, and how much you would have got under the new rules.

The idea of this part of the calculation is to provide protection for people who might otherwise have seen a cut in their pension if the new rules were imposed overnight.

To be more precise, the foundation amount is the greater of:

The “old rules” calculation

A full basic pension (currently £156.20 a week) for 30 years or more of contributions, plus any additional earnings-related pension (also known as Serps or State Second Pension) which you had built up by this point. Or,

The “new rules” calculation

A full flat rate pension (currently £203.85 a week) for 35 years, minus a substantial deduction for past periods when you were “contracted out” into a workplace pension; I explain more about contracting out later on;

For those whose foundation amount is in excess of the full flat rate, their pension is locked at this figure (but will still benefit from inflation increases) – further contributions from the 2016-17 tax year onwards have no effect on their pension.

Step 2: Years from 2016-2017 onwards

For each full financial year from 2016-17 onwards, an extra 1/35th of the full flat rate is added to your foundation amount until you reach the full flat rate. Once these extra years bring you up to the full flat rate, no further addition to your state pension is possible.

Based on a full flat rate of £203.85 per week, each extra year from 2016-17 onwards adds 1/35th of this amount, £5.82 per week, to your state pension.

