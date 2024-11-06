Here’s Why You Should Consider Investing in Chubb Limited (CB)

The London Company, an investment management company, released “The London Company Large Cap Strategy” third quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. U.S. equities increased during the third quarter, with most major indices recording mid-single-digit gains. The broader market, represented by the Russell 3000 Index, rose by 6.2%. Notably, there was a shift from large-cap growth stocks to small-cap and value styles. The portfolio increased 8.2% (8.1% net) during the quarter compared to a 6.1% increase for the Russell 1000 Index. Both stock selection and sector exposure were tailwinds to the relative performance of the strategy. In addition, you can check the fund’s top 5 holdings to determine its best picks for 2024.

The London Company Large Cap Strategy highlighted stocks like Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB), in the third quarter 2024 investor letter. Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) is a global insurance and reinsurance products provider. The one-month return of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) was -1.96%, and its shares gained 26.61% of their value over the last 52 weeks. On November 5, 2024, Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) stock closed at $277.29 per share with a market capitalization of $111.775 billion.

The London Company Large Cap Strategy stated the following regarding Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in its Q3 2024 investor letter:

Initiated: Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) - CB engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. While the company is headquartered outside the U.S., roughly 2/3 of its profits are generated in the U.S. with Asian markets representing another 20% of earnings. CB has a portfolio of top-performing, multibillion-dollar businesses that have substantial scale and yet potential for growth. CB has a culture of superior underwriting discipline, and management has a strong track record of expense control. CB also has a well-balanced mix of business by customer and product, with extensive distribution channels. We are attracted to CB's globally diversified business model, superior underwriting and expense management, consistent and best-in-class profitability, upside potential from growth in Asia, and the potential to benefit from higher interest rates in its investment portfolio.

A close-up of a hand signing a property casualty insurance product contract.

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) is not on our list of 31 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 46 hedge fund portfolios held Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) at the end of the second quarter which was 53 in the previous quarter. While we acknowledge the potential of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is as promising as NVIDIA but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.