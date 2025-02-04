Why Compass Therapeutics Inc (CMPX) Is Skyrocketing So Far In 2025

We recently compiled a list of the Why These 15 Healthcare Stocks Are Skyrocketing So Far In 2025. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Compass Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CMPX) stands against the other healthcare stocks.

The healthcare sector is staging a comeback so far in 2025 after two years of underperformance. These stocks could get even hotter due to AI. The healthcare sector was a hot topic during the Stargate project announcement, so it is likely that there are going to be even more breakthroughs here as technology advances.

The S&P 500 Healthcare Index trailed the broader market considerably in the past few years. However, it has risen 7% year-to-date so far. There are many promising drugs awaiting approvals and trials right now. As such, healthcare EBITDA is projected to grow at a 7% CAGR, reaching $987 billion by 2028.

The sector is bouncing back from post-pandemic challenges. Nearly 60% of industry leaders expressed a favorable outlook for 2025. Thus, it is worth looking at the healthcare stocks spearheading the gains.

For this article, I screened the top-performing healthcare stocks year-to-date. Stocks that I have covered recently will be excluded from this list.

Compass Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CMPX)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders In Q3 2024: 13

Compass Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CMPX) is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharma company.

The stock has risen significantly so far in 2025 due to its clinical progress. Phase 2/3 top-line data for biliary tract cancer (BTC) is expected in Q1 2025. Tovecimig (CTX-009) has the potential for accelerated approval.

Moreover, a Phase 2 trial in DLL4-positive colorectal cancer is planned for mid-2025. CTX-8371 also fully enrolled the third cohort for the Phase 1 dose-escalation study; preliminary data is expected in H2 2025.

There is also a new drug candidate called CTX-10726.

The consensus price target of $11.8 implies 281.26% upside.

CMPX stock is up 109.31% year-to-date.

