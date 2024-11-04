Variety

Why Companies Shoot in Spain, From Locations to Facilities, Muscular Incentives, Shows’ Concepts, Local Talent Pools and Because the Country Features in the Screenplay

Russell Crowe starrer “The Last Druid” must rate as one of the highest-profile projects being brought to market at this week’s American Film Market. Its partners – Range Media Partners, Spain’s Nostromo, CAA Media Finance and AGC International – are aiming to shoot in Spain.

Norman Reedus, star of  AMC Networks “The Walking Dead: Darryl Dixon” was besieged by fans late August as he shot Season 3 in Madrid, which looks set to double for London,  double-decker red bus with signage for Trafalgar Square being caught on video cruising central Madrid streets.

Guy Ritchie filmed Henry Cavill starrer “In the Grey” for 35 days in Spain’s Canary Island of Tenerife last year, having also shot part of “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare” in the country.  

Led by “Game of Thrones’” Sean Bean, “This City is Mine,” produced by Left Bank Pictures for BBC One, shot in Marbella over March, April and early May.

“Venom: The Last Dance,” with Tom Hardy, spent $39 million lensing in Spain, partly at re-opened mega studios Ciudad de la Luz.

From France, Netflix smash hit “Under Paris,” with Bérénice Bejo and Paramount+/France Televisions “Zorro,” toplining Jean Dujardin, also shot in Spain. BBC/Amazon drama “The Night Manager” Season 2, co-produced by Nostromo, and ZDF Studios/RTVE “Weiss & Morales” are currently shooting in Spain.

Despite U.S. strikes, which postponed the arrival of a significant number productions in Spain, its list of recent international shoots goes on and on.

From the 1950s, huge productions have rolled in Spain, or were directly produced from there by Samuel Bronson – “El Cid,” “The Fall of the Roman Empire.” In modern times, Ridley Scott shot “1492” and multiple scenes of The Kingdom of Heaven” (2004) as well as “Exodus: Gods and Kings” (2014) in Spain. Warner Bros.’s “Clash of the Titans” (2009) and “Wrath of the Titans” rolled in the Canary Islands, Jonathan Glazer’s “Sexy Beast” (1999) lensed on Andalusia’s Costa del Sol.

Yet Spain only edged fully into consideration as an obvious international big shoot locale thanks to the massive success of HBO’s “Games of Thrones,” which shot in Spain from Season 5 in 2014 finding some of its most emblematic stunning locations there as well as the launch of tax incentives in Spain from 2015 and the decision of Netflix to locate its first European Production Hub in Madrid, announced in July 2018. That rolled off the dramatic success of “Money Heist,” confirmed by Netflix in first quarter 2018 results as its most-watched non-English language series ever.

