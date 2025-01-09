Here’s Why Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) Skyrocketed Today

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Firms, Predominantly Gold Miners, Lead Wednesday Rally. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) stands against the other stocks.

Ten companies--predominantly gold miners--led Wednesday's rally on Wall Street, despite the latter's main indices closing mixed.

The Dow Jones eked out a 0.25 percent gain, while the S&P's main index inched up 0.16 percent. Nasdaq bucked counterparts, dipping by 0.06 percent.

We considered only the stocks with at least $2 billion in market capitalization and $5 million in daily trading volume to come up with Wednesday's top advancers.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) saw its share prices on Wednesday grow by 5.06 percent to finish at $6.44 apiece following higher gold prices that nearly hit a four-week high.

On Wednesday, spot gold rose by 0.3 percent to $2,657.38 per ounce, as of 02:15 p.m. ET, hitting its highest since December 13. Meanwhile, US gold futures settled 0.3 percent higher at $2,672.40.

Coeur Mining benefited from incoming president Donald Trump's recent criticism of the Federal Reserve for interest rates being "far too high."

Lower interest rates would look less appealing to investors and may force them to shift their funds into non-interest assets such as gold.

