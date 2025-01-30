Why The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Is the Best Blue Chip Stock to Buy Under $100?

In This Article:
Blue chip stocks have long been considered the gold standard of investments, offering a combination of steady growth, consistent dividends, and a reputation for weathering economic downturns.
The term “blue chip” originated from poker, where blue chips were the highest denomination of chips used in the game. In the early 20th century, the term was adopted by financial analysts to describe the stocks of large, well-established companies with a proven track record of success. These companies were considered to be the best of the best. Today, blue chip stocks are typically defined as the stocks of large, well-established companies that have a large market capitalization. These companies are usually industry leaders, with a strong brand, a diverse product or service offering, and a history of consistent profitability. Blue chip stocks offer a relatively low level of risk, particularly when compared to smaller, more volatile stocks. This makes them an attractive option for conservative investors, who are looking to preserve their capital and generate steady returns.
In an interview with Yahoo Finance on December 21, David Wagner, Portfolio Manager at Aptus Capital Advisors, provided a detailed analysis of the current market dynamics and his investment strategy. One of the key points Wagner made was his preference for large-cap stocks over small-cap stocks. This stance was particularly noteworthy given his extensive experience in small-cap investing and running a small-cap strategy for over a decade. Wagner explained that while small caps were not all equal, many passive small-cap investments include a significant portion of unprofitable companies. He cited data showing that passive small-cap investors often had 40% of their assets invested in companies that lacked profitability, which could be a significant risk in a volatile market.
In contrast, large-cap stocks, particularly those in the S&P 500 have a strong operating leverage. Wagner noted that the S&P 500 is projected to see earnings per share (EPS) growth of 15% in the following year, driven by revenue growth of only 5%. This operating leverage, he argued, was a unique characteristic of large-cap stocks and provided a compelling reason to favor them over small-caps. He explained that operating leverage amplifies the impact of revenue growth on earnings, which can lead to more significant returns for investors.
Wagner also highlighted the evolving nature of the S&P 500. He noted that large-cap stocks were increasingly benefiting from operational efficiencies and economies of scale, which were not as prevalent in small-cap or international markets. Small-cap stocks, he observed, were more service-oriented and often lacked the robust profit margins and revenue diversification seen in large-cap companies.
Wagner further emphasized that while operating leverage could work both ways, potentially leading to more pronounced negative returns in a downturn, it was currently working in favor of large-cap stocks. He forecasted that the market would see more “tailed” returns, meaning that the best-performing large-cap stocks would outperform more significantly, while the worst-performing ones would underperform more severely. This dynamic, he argued, made large-cap stocks an attractive investment option.
Blue chip stocks continue to be a cornerstone of a well-diversified investment portfolio, offering stability, steady growth, and resilience in uncertain economic conditions. Therefore, the case for investing in these stocks remains compelling.
Our Methodology
To compile our list of the 12 best blue chip stocks to buy under $100, we used blue chip ETFs plus online rankings to compile a list of 25 companies. We then used Insider Monkey’s Hedge Fund database to rank 12 stocks according to the largest number of hedge fund holders, as of Q3 2024. The list is sorted in ascending order of hedge fund sentiment.
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)
Number of Hedge Fund Holdings: 69
Stock Price as of January 24: $61.92
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is an iconic beverage leader, known for its flagship Coca-Cola drink and an extensive portfolio of sparkling and still beverages. The company caters to consumers, restaurants, and retailers in over 200 countries. The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) strong brand equity, diversified offerings, and consistent dividends make it a cornerstone investment for stability and income-focused portfolios.
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is pursuing a balanced growth strategy that combines both volume and pricing. Despite a moderation in consumer inflation and pricing, the company remains focused on achieving its long-term organic sales growth target of 4% to 6%. This approach is supported by the company’s strong market leadership and the significant growth potential of the beverage industry, especially in developing and emerging markets.
The Coca-Cola Company has also set ambitious goals in key areas such as water stewardship, packaging, and climate action. The company aims to become water-positive by returning more water to the environment than it consumes to support societal benefits and ensure long-term business viability. Additionally, the company is committed to reducing its carbon footprint through renewable energy use and sustainable packaging solutions. These initiatives not only strengthen the company’s reputation but also reinforce its role as a responsible corporate citizen.
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has a proven track record of successful mergers and acquisitions (M&A), particularly in bolt-on M&A, where smaller brands are acquired and scaled. This strategy is expected to continue, with a focus on integrating and growing smaller acquisitions. Simultaneously, the company is investing in organic growth through innovation, digital transformation, and strategic partnerships.
