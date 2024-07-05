Why Coastal Contracts Bhd (KLSE:COASTAL) Could Be Worth Watching

While Coastal Contracts Bhd (KLSE:COASTAL) might not have the largest market cap around , it saw a decent share price growth of 19% on the KLSE over the last few months. The recent rally in share prices has nudged the company in the right direction, though it still falls short of its yearly peak. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Today we will analyse the most recent data on Coastal Contracts Bhd’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Coastal Contracts Bhd Still Cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to our valuation model. It’s trading around 4.1% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Coastal Contracts Bhd today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth MYR1.82, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. What's more, Coastal Contracts Bhd’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Coastal Contracts Bhd?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -13% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Coastal Contracts Bhd. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? COASTAL seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on COASTAL for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The price seems to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on COASTAL should the price fluctuate below its true value.

If you'd like to know more about Coastal Contracts Bhd as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example, we've found that Coastal Contracts Bhd has 2 warning signs (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

If you are no longer interested in Coastal Contracts Bhd, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

