Why Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) Is Skyrocketing in 2025

We recently compiled a list of the Why These 15 Stocks Are Skyrocketing in 2025. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) stands against the other stocks that are skyrocketing now.

The market has started to favor smaller companies in 2025, and stocks between $1 billion and $5 billion in market value are attracting renewed interest. These stocks had a forgettable stretch over the past few years, but investors now see evidence that underperformance among mid-cap and small-cap names could end soon.

The S&P MidCap 400 and S&P 600 indexes still trail large caps by a wide margin, yet smaller firms have held up well even as interest rates remain elevated. The valuation gap between these groups and the biggest names in the market has also widened to levels that analysts consider unusually attractive.

Investors now expect momentum to build for select companies in this sweet spot, and many of them are in fast-growing industries with strong fundamentals.

For this article, I screened the top-performing stocks year-to-date in the $1 billion to $5 billion market capitalization bracket. Stocks that I have covered this week will be excluded from this list.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders In Q3 2024: 12

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) is a healthcare company that focuses on Medicare Advantage plans in the U.S.

Clover Health Investments recently reported a 27% year-over-year growth in Medicare Advantage membership, which surpassed 100,000 members. The company’s flagship PPO plan also got an upgraded 4-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

In addition, Q3 2024 financials showed a narrowing net loss to 2 cents per share compared to 9 cents a year earlier. Clover also saw a 9% increase in insurance revenue to $322.6 million and raised its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance to $55-$65 million. The balance sheet is also strong due to a $287.9 million cash reserve and no long-term debt.

