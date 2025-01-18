Why Is Cliff Asness Bullish On GE Aerospace (GE)?

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Stocks to Invest in According to Billionaire Cliff Asness. In this article, we are going to take a look at where GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) stands against the other stocks recommended by Cliff Asness.

The founder, managing principal, and chief investment officer of AQR Capital Management, Cliff Asness is a well-known name in the financial industry. Setting off with a $10 million commitment from a small group of investors in 1995, Asness managed to grow the Goldman Sachs Global Alpha Fund's assets to over a $100 million in a matter of months. Distinct even among hedge fund managers, Cliff Asness' investment strategies, focusing on value and momentum strategies, have produced impressive outcomes for AQR Capital over the years. As an example, AQR's flagship Absolute Return fund had a spectacular year in 2022 after declining by over 30% from its peak in 2018. It rose 43.5%, the best performance since launch in 1998. The fund saw a 16.8% increase in 2021, and 18.4% in 2023, making it the best performing multi-strategy fund among its competitors. In its latest 13F filing for Q3 2024, AQR Capital Management disclosed a portfolio value $72.4 billion in 13F securities, with a top 10 holdings concentration of 14.07%.

In his interview for the book Efficiently Inefficient, Cliff Asness talks about the similarities between judgmental (discretionary) and quantitative investing, stating that both strategies look for cheap stocks with potential catalysts to raise or lower their values. He emphasized how quants use diversification and apply models across thousands of stocks to lower the risk factor, whereas judgmental investors tend to concentrate their holdings, thus relying on in-depth company knowledge. That said, Asness admitted that quant investors do go through periods of underperformance, even with the advantages of thorough data analysis.

Bitcoin: Little More Than a Speculative Bubble

Asness has had much to say about Bitcoin over the years. According to the billionaire, the cryptocurrency remains in a speculative bubble after the post-election rally carried it over the $100,000 mark. Speaking on the cryptocurrency on CNBC's Money Movers, Asness stated the following:

“I’m on the bubble side, on net. To move me off that, you really need not a price change, but a use case. That’s what could convince me to become maybe more of a crypto person when I find any use for it, aside from speculation and criminality.”

Following a massive year-end surge following president-elect Donald Trump's victory, Bitcoin surged 120% in 2024. With hopes of a national strategic Bitcoin reserve and pro-industry deregulation, investors expected Trump to bring about a golden age of crypto. Although Asness doesn't harbor good prospects for Bitcoin, he stated that he wouldn't short the cryptocurrency either, due to the volatile nature of crypto.

