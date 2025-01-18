Why Is Cliff Asness Bullish On GE Aerospace (GE)?

In This Article:
We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Stocks to Invest in According to Billionaire Cliff Asness. In this article, we are going to take a look at where GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) stands against the other stocks recommended by Cliff Asness.
The founder, managing principal, and chief investment officer of AQR Capital Management, Cliff Asness is a well-known name in the financial industry. Setting off with a $10 million commitment from a small group of investors in 1995, Asness managed to grow the Goldman Sachs Global Alpha Fund's assets to over a $100 million in a matter of months. Distinct even among hedge fund managers, Cliff Asness' investment strategies, focusing on value and momentum strategies, have produced impressive outcomes for AQR Capital over the years. As an example, AQR's flagship Absolute Return fund had a spectacular year in 2022 after declining by over 30% from its peak in 2018. It rose 43.5%, the best performance since launch in 1998. The fund saw a 16.8% increase in 2021, and 18.4% in 2023, making it the best performing multi-strategy fund among its competitors. In its latest 13F filing for Q3 2024, AQR Capital Management disclosed a portfolio value $72.4 billion in 13F securities, with a top 10 holdings concentration of 14.07%.
In his interview for the book Efficiently Inefficient, Cliff Asness talks about the similarities between judgmental (discretionary) and quantitative investing, stating that both strategies look for cheap stocks with potential catalysts to raise or lower their values. He emphasized how quants use diversification and apply models across thousands of stocks to lower the risk factor, whereas judgmental investors tend to concentrate their holdings, thus relying on in-depth company knowledge. That said, Asness admitted that quant investors do go through periods of underperformance, even with the advantages of thorough data analysis.
Bitcoin: Little More Than a Speculative Bubble
Asness has had much to say about Bitcoin over the years. According to the billionaire, the cryptocurrency remains in a speculative bubble after the post-election rally carried it over the $100,000 mark. Speaking on the cryptocurrency on CNBC's Money Movers, Asness stated the following:
“I’m on the bubble side, on net. To move me off that, you really need not a price change, but a use case. That’s what could convince me to become maybe more of a crypto person when I find any use for it, aside from speculation and criminality.”
Following a massive year-end surge following president-elect Donald Trump's victory, Bitcoin surged 120% in 2024. With hopes of a national strategic Bitcoin reserve and pro-industry deregulation, investors expected Trump to bring about a golden age of crypto. Although Asness doesn't harbor good prospects for Bitcoin, he stated that he wouldn't short the cryptocurrency either, due to the volatile nature of crypto.
Despite proponents of Bitcoin contending that the cryptocurrency is here to stay and will eventually gain widespread acceptance, Asness' criticisms highlight the absence of real-world applications outside speculative investing. He still views Bitcoin cautiously because he thinks its legitimacy as a store of value and a medium of exchange has not been established. Along with his comments regarding Bitcoin, Asness also expressed his worries about the larger U.S. stock market, stating that high cyclically-adjusted price-to-earnings (CAPE) ratios will cause equities to struggle in the upcoming years. He predicts that during the following ten years, U.S. stocks will probably provide mediocre returns, with just slight outperformance over cash.
Our Methodology
To make our list of the ten best stocks to invest in according to Cliff Asness, we ranked all the stocks part of AQR Capital Managment's Q3 2024 13F SEC filings and picked the fund's top 10 stock holdings. The stocks are sorted in ascending order of AQR Capital Management's stake value.
Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points. (see more details here).
A technician in a power station monitoring the flow of energy generated by a gas turbine.
GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)
AQR Capital Management's stake as of Q3: $606.3 million
GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE), the aerospace spin-off of the General Electric conglomerate, is a leading player in the industry, specializing in the production of jet engines and propulsion systems for a wide range of aircraft, including commercial airliners, military jets, and private planes. Its customers include major industry giants including the likes of Boeing and Airbus, as well as the U.S. military.
The company’s defense segment is performing exceptionally well, evidenced by GE receiving an order from the Polish Ministry of National Defense for 210 T700 engines to power 96 Boeing AH-64E Apache Guardian helicopters. The company also announced a ten-year, multi-million-dollar service agreement with Emirates back in October of last year, focusing on the electrical load management system for its Boeing 777 fleet.
GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) generated $9.8 billion in revenue, indicating a 6% improvement year-over-year. Its GAAP profit came in at $1.9 billion indicating an even better year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company also improved its total orders by 28% to reach $12.6 billion in total secured orders indicating that demand for its products remains robust.
Overall GE ranks 6th on our list of the stocks recommended by billionaire Cliff Asness.
