Why Clearway Energy (CWEN) Is Among the Best Solar Energy Stocks to Buy Now?

We recently published a list of 10 Best Solar Energy Stocks To Buy Now. In this article, we are going to look at where Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) stands against other best solar energy stocks to buy now.

During Joe Biden’s presidency, the U.S. solar industry experienced a significant boost, primarily driven by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). This $369 billion package, signed into law in 2022, has been a game-changer for the renewable energy sector. The IRA provided substantial incentives for renewable energy, including tax credits, grants, and investments in clean energy infrastructure. The IRA has also reduced the U.S. reliance on imported energy resources. The economic benefits of the IRA have been widely recognized, with bipartisan support from both Democratic and Republican leaders.

According to a report by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) published on December 4, the US solar market installed 8.6 GW of capacity in Q3, continuing the trend of record-setting quarterly volumes this year and marking a notable 21% increase compared to the same quarter in the prior year. The report also highlights significant growth in domestic solar module manufacturing capacity, which increased by over 9 GW in Q3, reaching nearly 40 GW. This marks a substantial rise from less than 7 GW at the end of Q2 2022, before the introduction of domestic manufacturing and procurement tax credits under the IRA. Additionally, the first US cell manufacturing facility opened in Q3 marking a significant milestone in reshoring cell production for the first time since 2019. Utility-scale solar remained the largest contributor, with 6.6 GW installed in Q3, which signifies a 44% increase year-over-year and marks the highest third-quarter performance on record for the segment.

Solar’s Future Under Trump

As Donald Trump prepares for a second term as president, the future of the U.S. solar industry is a topic of significant interest. Trump’s campaign rhetoric has signaled intentions to bolster the fossil fuel industry, repeal Biden-era policies such as the IRA, and increase trade tariffs.

In an interview with CNBC on November 9, John Berger, CEO of Sunnova, discussed the impact of a potential second Trump administration on the solar industry. Berger emphasized that the market is currently driven by wild speculation and emotional responses, but he believes that the fundamentals of the solar industry remain strong and the demand for energy is increasing, suggesting it could bring even more success and growth for the solar industry and his company.

