Here’s Why CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) Will Double in 2025

We recently compiled a list of the 12 Stocks That Will Double in 2025. In this article, we are going to take a look at where CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) stands against the other stocks.

The Fed's Probable Path and its Impact on Earnings

A lot is happening in the market, especially within the growth sectors. The launch of DeepSeek has caused significant uproar across the tech market in the United States, and with key names reporting earnings this week, investors are uncertain about how the market is going to play out in 2025. On top of that, the question mark on the Fed's future actions poses yet another blow to investor sentiment. On January 30, Jim Bullard, former St. Louis Fed president, joined Market Domination on Yahoo Finance to discuss his market thesis amid the Fed's decisions to keep rates steady.

Bullard suggested that the Fed has been signaling a slowdown in the easing cycle for the past 90 days and that the current situation is not unexpected. Speaking of voting changes, Bullard stated that this decision was more like an open-shut case meaning that any voting changes would have made no difference in the decision to keep rates steady. While some regard the Fed's decision of a 100 basis point cut as hasty and "too much", Bullard remains persistent that it was the "right call" and a step in the right direction.

As for the current policy rate, Bullard emphasized that the Fed is in great shape to keep rates steady and must wait for inflation data before any decisions have been made. He added that if inflation is sticky at where "it is right now" then a rate cut in 2025 is highly unlikely. On the flipside, he suggested that if inflation begins to rise again, the Fed may raise rates again.

Similarly, on January 29, Stuart Kaiser, head of US equity trading strategy at Citi, appeared in an interview on Yahoo Finance to shed light on the tech landscape and how the earnings may be impacted due to the Fed's decision. Kaiser emphasized that the earnings season is very important, but the commentary of CEOs is more crucial at this point. He suggested, that CEOs will have to explain their capital expenditures and the value they expect to derive from these hefty expenses to garner positive investor sentiment.

While Kaiser is still positive about the sector, he stated that he is not an aggressive buyer and will likely remain cautious. He added that to circle back to buying into the sector, the need for market clarity is more crucial than ever, reiterating that commentary from CEOs is necessary. He also suggested that the DeepSeek development is huge for the AI market and puts pressure on only a handful of companies in the sector. While he remained cautiously bullish on the tech sector, he shared concern over utilities not being able to recover as much with a lack of incremental buying, despite having significant energy demand from AI use-cases.

