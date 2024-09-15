Why Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Could Be Worth Watching

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). The company's stock saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. The recent jump in the share price has meant that the company is trading around its 52-week high. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today we will analyse the most recent data on Clean Harbors’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Clean Harbors Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Clean Harbors is still a bargain right now. According to our valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $322.38, but it is currently trading at US$244 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Clean Harbors’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Clean Harbors?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 32% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Clean Harbors. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since CLH is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CLH for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy CLH. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

If you want to dive deeper into Clean Harbors, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Clean Harbors and we think they deserve your attention.

