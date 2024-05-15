Why claiming your lost property can now cost you £50

Lost Property office

Travellers who lose items on the plane, train or coach are being charged up to £50 to have their possessions returned – while the companies that manage the lost property rake in millions every year, The Telegraph can reveal.

While reuniting a commuter with a mislaid wallet or a holidaymaker with a dropped passport used to be all part of good customer service, almost all major train stations and airports have now contracted lost property services to third party companies, who customers say are holding their goods “to ransom”.

Charges vary by item and by location. A passport or a small bag left at Gatwick, Stansted or Manchester Airport will cost £25 to get back from third-party firm Lost Property.

A set of keys left at one of these airports will cost £15 to have returned, while the price to get back a book or pair of glasses is set at £5. All come with additional charges if the item needs to be posted back to you. Lost Property also provides the same service for some airlines’ inbound flights to the above airports.

The same firm charges up to £20 per item left at London train stations including King’s Cross, London Bridge, Euston and Victoria, as well as the main train stations in Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool, Leeds and Edinburgh, and for train services terminating at those stations.

Even once travellers have paid, the firm warns it can take up to two weeks – or even longer in busy periods – for the mislaid item to actually arrive back home.

Lost Property claims the costs charged to the customer are to cover the cost of providing a lost property return service. But analysis of the most recent Companies House filings reveal that the fees helped parent company Excess Baggage Holdings Limited to turn over £21m in their most recent accounts – £13.3m of which was in the UK – with a gross profit margin of more than 60pc.

The firm does not provide an explanation for why the service is more expensive at airports than at train stations, or why similarly-sized items like a passport and a book have such different charges associated with them.

Michael Solomon Williams, from Campaign for Better Transport, said: “It is completely unfair that passengers who mistakenly leave items when travelling should then be left to foot a large bill to have their own possessions returned to them.

“Companies should not be profiting from passengers in this way and it further undermines trust in the railways in particular at a time when we want more people to be taking the train.”

Rival firm Smarte Carte is the third-party lost property service for Heathrow and Bristol Airports, as well as providing lost property services for airlines flying into Heathrow including British Airways and Virgin Galactic.

Finders’ fees charged to customers of between £5 and £25 helped them turn over £1.46m according to their most recent accounts – up from just a third of that the year before.

On the FAQ section of the website the firm responds to the suggestion “I feel you are holding my property for ransom?” with the claim: “All lost items would be destroyed without a reconnection process being offered.”

At airports including Edinburgh, Glasgow, London Luton and Birmingham, Luggage Point airport services look after mislaid items for a charge of up to £27.

If travellers are not able to have the item posted to them at the point that they claim it, after the first 90 days the firm will charge a storage fee of £10 a day which can swell the cost up to a “maximum fee £50, including retrieval costs”.

Customers of several lost property firms are less than impressed. One Twitter user blasted: “Unfortunately lost iPad in Stansted Airport yesterday. They have found it – great – but lost property charges £25! Robbing b-----ds” while another said: “#UnbelievableTemerity – Edinburgh Airport charges £20 for recovering lost property at security search – is this normal?”

Other transport methods have adopted similar schemes. National Express coaches charge customers up to £20 per item to get lost property back. Transport for London has the same maximum charge, and in the 2021/22 financial year took £97,000 from customers claiming their items, while in 2019/20 it was £199,000.

TfL has a maximum charge of £20 per item

Excess Baggage told The Telegraph: “Rail station charges are not set by us but by Rail Delivery Group, and these charges have remained static since 2001. The fees we charge are below the levels set out in the National Conditions of Carriage. In respect of airports, the tariff (which is very similar) reflects the operating costs at such locations.

“The reality is either the user of the lost property service pays, or everyone has the cost added to their ticket in order to fund the service. This ‘user pays’ approach is widely adopted in this country, across Europe and elsewhere.

“Gross profit margin takes no account of overhead costs which, as you can imagine, are considerable. Excess Baggage Stations Ltd made a small profit in 2022, on the back of two years of pandemic, when very significant losses were incurred.”

Luggage Point said that its fee structure is “designed with fairness and transparency in mind”, that annually it handles “almost 100,000 lost items and receive thousands more telephone and email enquiries, all answered by a real person” and that “our fees are not merely for storage – they cover the complete management and protection of lost items, delivering a service that safeguards and efficiently returns lost property”.

It also pointed out that it returns children’s toys and books, and medical equipment and accessibility devices, without a charge.

Smart Carte was contacted for comment.