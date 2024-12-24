Why Chevron (CVX) Is Among the Best Energy Stocks to Invest in Now?

We recently published a list of 12 Best Energy Stocks To Invest In Now. In this article, we are going to look at where Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) stands against other best energy stocks to invest in now.

The rise of generative AI and quantum computing has sparked a technological revolution, but behind this growth lies an urgent challenge. As AI models grow more advanced, the data centers powering them are consuming unprecedented amounts of energy. Industry leaders are now faced with the dual challenge of meeting soaring demand while minimizing environmental impact. To meet the surging energy demands of AI, tech giants are turning to nuclear energy. Multi-billion-dollar deals have been signed to secure reliable and low-carbon energy sources.

At the same time, energy companies are positioning themselves as pivotal players in the evolving intersection of energy and AI infrastructure, emphasizing their capability to provide reliable, lower-carbon energy solutions. Major Oil and Gas companies are also advancing into the race to supply power for AI data centers, anticipating that tech companies will increasingly rely on natural gas to meet their growing energy demands. Exxon CEO Darren Woods stressed that decarbonized natural gas plants offer a quicker solution to meet tech companies’ energy needs compared to nuclear power, which involves lengthy development timelines.

2025 Oil Market Outlook: Prices to Fall

On December 18, CNBC reported that oil prices in 2025 are expected to decline due to a looming surplus in the global market, rather than any immediate actions by President-elect Donald Trump. As Trump prepares to assume office on January 20, 2025, the U.S., the world’s largest oil producer, continues to pump record amounts of crude, while demand from China, the world’s largest oil importer, slows amid economic headwinds.

Market analysts foresee U.S. crude oil prices averaging around $61 per barrel and Brent crude at $65 per barrel in 2025, according to forecasts from Bank of America and RBC Capital Markets. These projections represent a decline of over $8 from current levels. UBS presents a more moderate outlook, predicting Brent prices to average around $80 per barrel, supported by stronger demand and a narrower surplus.

While Trump has expressed a desire for lower energy prices, geopolitical factors could counteract his goals. If the Trump administration reinstates stricter measures on Iranian and Venezuelan oil exports, prices might rise instead of falling, according to Jorge Leon of Rystad Energy. However, any potential tariffs Trump may impose are unlikely to significantly impact global demand until 2026.

