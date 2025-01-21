Here’s Why Chart Industries (GTLS) Surged in Q4

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC, an investment advisor, released its “Small Cap Equity Strategy” fourth quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. The volatility that was seen in 2024 persisted into the fourth quarter. From style perspective, value companies underperformed their growth counterparts during the quarter, with the Russell 2000 Value Index returning -1.06% while the Russell 2000 Growth Index returned 1.70%. In the fourth quarter, the strategy delivered a return of -0.46% net of fees (-0.31% gross of fees) underperforming the Russell 2000 Index’s 0.33% total return. Security selection drove the underperformance of the strategy in the quarter. For more information on the fund’s best picks in 2024, please check its top five holdings.

Aristotle Small Cap Equity Strategy highlighted stocks like Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) in its Q4 2024 investor letter. Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for gas and liquid molecules. The one-month return of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) was 15.91%, and its shares gained 65.57% of their value over the last 52 weeks. On January 17, 2025, Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) stock closed at $214.24 per share with a market capitalization of $9.172 billion.

Aristotle Small Cap Equity Strategy stated the following regarding Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) in its Q4 2024 investor letter:

"Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS), a company specializing in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries, reported record high orders, a substantial increase in sales, and a strong backlog, driven by surging demand for its cryogenic equipment used in the clean energy sector, coupled with a changing positive sentiment around LNG by the new administration."

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 40 hedge fund portfolios held Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) at the end of the third quarter which was 47 in the previous quarter. In the third quarter, Chart Industries, Inc.'s (NYSE:GTLS) orders grew 5.4% and revenues of $1.06 billion increased 22.4% as compared to the third quarter 2023 pro forma.