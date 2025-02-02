Why Cerence Inc. (CRNC) Is Skyrocketing So Far In 2025

We recently published an article titled Why These 15 AI Stocks Are Skyrocketing So Far In 2025. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) stands against the other AI stocks.

AI stocks were hit hard by DeepSeek’s announcement, but it seems to be that DeepSeek is only causing more optimism in the long run for many AI companies. This is because cost has been a big problem for AI companies, and if they can make progress on this front, it will let AI companies make much more powerful models with the existing hardware they have.

DeepSeek is open source, so most AI companies can learn from its efficiency and integrate it. Moreover, companies and VCs are still willing to put money into AI companies and are doubling down on their bets. This likely means that AI companies will be able to make even more progress in the long run.

The real action has been spreading into many AI companies beyond the familiar names. Plus, we’re seeing the rise of agentic AI. These stocks crushed the market last year, and despite the DeepSeek catalyst this year, they are still doing well.

For this article, I screened the top-performing AI stocks year-to-date. Stocks that I have covered recently will be excluded from this list.

Cerence Inc. (CRNC): Revolutionizing Mobility with AI-Powered Virtual Assistants

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders In Q3 2024: 10

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) is a tech company that specializes in AI-powered virtual assistants. It is mainly geared towards the automotive and transportation markets, for things like speech recognition.

The stock has been surging so far in 2025 due to its announcement of a collaboration with Nvidia to make its large language models better for automotive applications. Cerence will use Nvidia’s AI Enterprise platform to improve the performance of its CaLLM solutions.

Moreover, it has pivoted significantly to generative AI technologies and launched six of these AI solutions. That helped it secure 10 customer wins in FY2024. Cerence also implemented a plan aimed at saving $35 million to $40 million annually.

