Why Celanese Corporation (CE) Is the Best Stock to Invest in After Being Beaten Down?

We recently published a list of 15 Best Beaten Down Stocks to Invest In. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE), stands against other best beaten down stocks to invest in.

As per Charles Schwab, 2025 might bring hurdles for stocks in the form of uncertain trade policy, tougher fiscal policy, and subdued average growth in the global economy and corporate earnings. Collectively, these factors might result in significant volatility. On the positive side, improving growth and higher stock valuations might support strong returns overall for international stocks in 2025.

Challenges Faced by US Equities in 2024

As per Henry Allen, macro strategist at Deutsche Bank, the biggest sell-off of 2024 was seen at the beginning of August 2024. Between 1st August 2024 and 5th August, the S&P 500 index saw a decline of more than 4%. This was due to weak nonfarm payrolls report amidst worries that the US Fed might decide to keep monetary policy too tight. Furthermore, investors’ sentiments were further impacted by the poor earnings reports from the renowned tech companies. However, the strategist believes that, for equity investors, the U.S. economic data soon demonstrated some improvement and the markets rebounded.

Next, mounting geopolitical tensions have somehow weighed over the broader equity indices in 2024. Henry Allen highlighted that a market sell-off in April was primarily because of escalating tensions in the Middle East, with Brent crude oil seeing an intraday peak for the year of ~$92 a barrel. Between 1st April and 19th April, the S&P 500 index saw a significant decline of more than ~5%. However, Wall Street experts believe that tides are now expected to turn, and 2025 might be a promising year for global equities.

Structural Trends to Support Growth, Says Firetrail Investments

Firetrail Investments believes that several key structural trends are expected to aid global equity markets in 2025. Technological advancement might act as one of the most significant drivers, with businesses continuing to integrate automation, Al, and cybersecurity into their activities. Companies having innovative solutions in digital transformation will potentially benefit from significant digital adoption across sectors, spanning from finance to healthcare to manufacturing.

As per Firetrail Investments, the outlook for defensive and growth-oriented stocks in 2025 remains positive. This is because investors continue to balance the appeal of continuous income-generating businesses with the potential of high-growth entities. Companies operating in sectors such as technology, communications, and advanced manufacturing are expected to benefit due to favorable valuations and the normalization of interest rates. With capital becoming more accessible, such sectors will be well-placed to invest in further innovation, driving earnings growth.

