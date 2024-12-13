Why Celanese Corporation (CE) Is the Best Stock to Invest in After Being Beaten Down?

In This Article:
We recently published a list of 15 Best Beaten Down Stocks to Invest In. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE), stands against other best beaten down stocks to invest in.
As per Charles Schwab, 2025 might bring hurdles for stocks in the form of uncertain trade policy, tougher fiscal policy, and subdued average growth in the global economy and corporate earnings. Collectively, these factors might result in significant volatility. On the positive side, improving growth and higher stock valuations might support strong returns overall for international stocks in 2025.
Challenges Faced by US Equities in 2024
As per Henry Allen, macro strategist at Deutsche Bank, the biggest sell-off of 2024 was seen at the beginning of August 2024. Between 1st August 2024 and 5th August, the S&P 500 index saw a decline of more than 4%. This was due to weak nonfarm payrolls report amidst worries that the US Fed might decide to keep monetary policy too tight. Furthermore, investors’ sentiments were further impacted by the poor earnings reports from the renowned tech companies. However, the strategist believes that, for equity investors, the U.S. economic data soon demonstrated some improvement and the markets rebounded.
Next, mounting geopolitical tensions have somehow weighed over the broader equity indices in 2024. Henry Allen highlighted that a market sell-off in April was primarily because of escalating tensions in the Middle East, with Brent crude oil seeing an intraday peak for the year of ~$92 a barrel. Between 1st April and 19th April, the S&P 500 index saw a significant decline of more than ~5%. However, Wall Street experts believe that tides are now expected to turn, and 2025 might be a promising year for global equities.
Structural Trends to Support Growth, Says Firetrail Investments
Firetrail Investments believes that several key structural trends are expected to aid global equity markets in 2025. Technological advancement might act as one of the most significant drivers, with businesses continuing to integrate automation, Al, and cybersecurity into their activities. Companies having innovative solutions in digital transformation will potentially benefit from significant digital adoption across sectors, spanning from finance to healthcare to manufacturing.
As per Firetrail Investments, the outlook for defensive and growth-oriented stocks in 2025 remains positive. This is because investors continue to balance the appeal of continuous income-generating businesses with the potential of high-growth entities. Companies operating in sectors such as technology, communications, and advanced manufacturing are expected to benefit due to favorable valuations and the normalization of interest rates. With capital becoming more accessible, such sectors will be well-placed to invest in further innovation, driving earnings growth.
As per the investment firm, in 2025, lower inflation, favorable labour market, and supportive monetary policy conditions are expected to provide a strong foundation for growth.
Our Methodology
To list the 15 Best Beaten Down Stocks to Invest In, we used a screener and sifted through several online rankings. After getting the list of initial 30-35 stocks, we filtered out the ones that have seen a significant decline on a YTD basis and are trading close to their respective 52-week lows. We also mentioned the hedge fund holdings around each stock. Finally, the stocks were ranked in ascending order of their hedge fund sentiment, as of Q3 2024.
A laboratory full of vials, tubes and Bunsen burners, with a scientist in the center examining a chemical.
Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE)
% Decline on a YTD Basis: ~54.9%
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 15
Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE), a chemical and specialty materials company, is engaged in manufacturing and selling high-performance engineered polymers in the US and internationally.
Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) continues to encounter challenges related to weakening demand, and an uncertain macroeconomic environment. Furthermore, the company’s guidance for Q4 2024 further weighed over the investors’ sentiments, projecting adjusted EPS of ~$1.25, significantly below the analysts’ estimate of $2.94.
However, industry experts opine that Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE)’s global presence, high-margin product portfolio, cost-cutting measures, and inventory management strategies are expected to act as key strengths. The company’s high-quality acetyls business and engineered materials segment are viewed as valuable assets possessing healthy margin potential.
Furthermore, the full synergies from the M&M acquisition should materialize once market volumes recover. Through the combination of M&M’s broad range of engineered materials with Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE)’s existing offerings, the acquisition will create a comprehensive product portfolio catering to automotive, electronics, medical, and industrial applications. Furthermore, M&M’s strong presence in Asia and Europe complements Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE)’s global footprint.
As demand recovers, mainly in the automotive and industrial sectors, Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) might experience significant operating leverage, potentially leading to earnings growth. Vltava Fund, an investment management company, recently released its Q1 2024 investor letter. Here is what the fund said:
“We sold three positions: Lockheed Martin, LabCorp, and Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Both LabCorp and Lockheed were large positions for us at the time, and their returns had a positive material impact on the performance of the overall portfolio. Celanese, on the other hand, was always a small position, and so, despite the good returns it achieved, its impact on the portfolio’s overall return was negligible. We had bought Celanese shortly after the company had announced a large acquisition of DuPont’s broad portfolio of engineering thermoplastics and elastomers. This acquisition, while strategically sound, was overpriced in our opinion. Many investors apparently thought the same thing, as the stock reacted by dropping significantly to USD 90 in the following months. This decline nevertheless seemed excessive to us, and we therefore included Celanese stock into our portfolio. At the price of around USD 150 during March of this year, we felt, first, that our original investment hypothesis of a valuation correction had been fulfilled and, second, that the valuation was roughly in line with the company’s value. We therefore sold the stock.”
Overall, CE ranks 10th on our list of best beaten down stocks to invest in. While we acknowledge the potential of CE as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some deeply undervalued AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for a deeply undervalued AI stock that is more promising than CE but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
