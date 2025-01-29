We recently published a list of 10 AI Stocks Analysts Are Focusing On These Days. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Tempus AI, Inc (NASDAQ:TEM) stands against other AI stocks analysts are focusing on these days.

Dennis Unkovic, a partner at Meyer, Unkovic & Scott, said in a latest program on CNBC that DeepSeek is the result of President Xi Jinping’s policy of prioritizing AI and tech research over the past few years. The analyst believes DeepSeek is the response of China to American tariffs.

“Today, if you take technology, maybe two-thirds of it is Western and one-third of it is Chinese. It’s clear to me that what the Chinese want to do is move the needle so they’re at least 50/50. What this means…. in the future, is you’re going to have a country that’s going to have to say, what kind of technology do I want to adopt? Is it technology from the West, or is it technology from China? So I think this is a strong opening salvo of the Chinese to the U.S., saying, if you want to put tariffs on me, this is the way we’re going to go.”

READ ALSO: 7 Best Stocks to Buy For Long-Term and 8 Cheap Jim Cramer Stocks to Invest In

For this article, we picked 10 AI stocks that are trending amid the DeepSeek-triggered selloff that rocked the markets. With each stock, we have mentioned the number of hedge fund investors. Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

Why Do Cathie Wood and Nancy Pelosi Love This Small AI Stock?

Copyright: nexusplexus / 123RF Stock Photo

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM)

Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 7

Cathie Wood is piling into little-known AI stock Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM), amassing about 600,000 shares across multiple funds since early 2025. Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) now accounts for 3.2% of ARKK’s assets, with a market value topping $265 million.

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) uses AI for precision medicine and diagnostics. The company works with 2,500 institutions to gather real-time clinical data from millions of cancer patients. Its products are broadly divided into three segments: Genomics, Data, and Applications. The Genomics segment focuses on conducting diagnostic tests to match therapies and compare treatments for similar patients, with billing handled directly through insurance or payers. Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) has a significant revenue base. Recently, Tempus AI acquired Ambry Genetics, which specializes in hereditary cancer testing, allowing the company to expand into new areas such as rare disorders, pediatrics, and cardiology.

Story Continues