Why Carvana’s (CVNA) Shares Are Falling

We recently published a list of 10 Firms Buck Broader Market Optimism. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) stands against other firms buck broader market optimism.

Wall Street’s main indices finished in the green territory on Friday amid a series of catalysts buoying investor appetite.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.80 percent, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rallied by 1.26 percent and 1.77 percent, respectively.

Despite the wider optimistic sentiment, 10 companies managed to post declines. Here is why:

To come up with Friday’s top losers, we considered only the stocks with at least $2 billion in market capitalization and $5 million in daily trading volume.

Is Carvana Co. (CVNA) Among the Firms Buck Broader Market Optimism?

A customer buying a used car with the help of a finance specialist.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) dropped for a fifth day on Friday following news that a shareholder law firm was investigating the company over alleged violations of the securities law.

According to reports, the Schall Law Firm initiated a probe into Carvana’s (NYSE:CVNA) alleged false and misleading statements and its failure to disclose information pertinent to investors.

The investigation stemmed from a recent report published by Hindenburg Research on January 2, 2025, titled: “Carvana: A Father-Son Accounting Grift For The Ages,” which alleged that the company’s turnaround is a “mirage.”

“Our research uncovered $800 million in loan sales to a suspected undisclosed related party, along with details on how accounting manipulation and lax underwriting have fueled temporary reported income growth—all while insiders cash out billions in stock,” the report claimed.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.