Why You Should Care About Vodacom Group's (JSE:VOD) Strong Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. That's why when we briefly looked at Vodacom Group's (JSE:VOD) ROCE trend, we were very happy with what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Vodacom Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = R33b ÷ (R241b - R71b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2024).

Therefore, Vodacom Group has an ROCE of 20%. In absolute terms that's a great return but compared to the Wireless Telecom industry average of 28% it falls short.

In the above chart we have measured Vodacom Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Vodacom Group for free.

What Can We Tell From Vodacom Group's ROCE Trend?

It's hard not to be impressed by Vodacom Group's returns on capital. The company has consistently earned 20% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 47% in that time. With returns that high, it's great that the business can continually reinvest its money at such appealing rates of return. You'll see this when looking at well operated businesses or favorable business models.

Our Take On Vodacom Group's ROCE

In the end, the company has proven it can reinvest it's capital at high rates of returns, which you'll remember is a trait of a multi-bagger. However, over the last five years, the stock has only delivered a 14% return to shareholders who held over that period. That's why it could be worth your time looking into this stock further to discover if it has more traits of a multi-bagger.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Vodacom Group that you might find interesting.

