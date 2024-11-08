Why You Should Care About ITMAX System Berhad's (KLSE:ITMAX) Strong Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So, when we ran our eye over ITMAX System Berhad's (KLSE:ITMAX) trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for ITMAX System Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.22 = RM89m ÷ (RM465m - RM51m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

Therefore, ITMAX System Berhad has an ROCE of 22%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 9.9% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for ITMAX System Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for ITMAX System Berhad .

So How Is ITMAX System Berhad's ROCE Trending?

ITMAX System Berhad deserves to be commended in regards to it's returns. The company has consistently earned 22% for the last four years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 747% in that time. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 22%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. You'll see this when looking at well operated businesses or favorable business models.

One more thing to note, even though ROCE has remained relatively flat over the last four years, the reduction in current liabilities to 11% of total assets, is good to see from a business owner's perspective. Effectively suppliers now fund less of the business, which can lower some elements of risk.

The Bottom Line On ITMAX System Berhad's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that ITMAX System Berhad has been compounding returns by reinvesting at consistently high rates of return, as these are common traits of a multi-bagger. And since the stock has risen strongly over the last year, it appears the market might expect this trend to continue. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

